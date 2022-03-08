Top 10 Hatchbacks In Feb 2022 – Swift, Altroz, i10, i20, Celerio, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki Swift topped the hatchback sales charts in February 2022 ahead of WagonR, Baleno and Alto

In the month of February 2022, Maruti Suzuki had the Swift compact hatchback as its most sold model within the domestic range and it certainly dominated the hatchback sales table as well. The Swift posted a total of 19,202 unit sales last month as against 20,264 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 5.2 per cent.

The Wagon R came in at second with 14,669 unit sales as against 18,728 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 21.6 per cent. The Baleno slotted in at third with 12,570 units against 20,070 units in Feb 2021 with a massive YoY drop of 37.3 per cent. The arrival of the heavily updated version will certainly help in upping the numbers in the coming months.

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a whole host of changes inside and out and is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with idle start/stop technology to save fuel. The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm and is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

Models (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Swift (-5.2%) 19,202 20,264 2. Maruti Wagon R (-21.6%) 14,669 18,728 3. Maruti Baleno (-37.3%) 12,570 20,070 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-31.7%) 11,551 16,919 5. Maruti Celerio (59.2%) 9,896 6,214 6. Hyundai Grand i10 (-16.7%) 8,552 10,270 7. Maruti S-Presso (15.6%) 8,140 7040 8. Hyundai i20 (-35.2%) 5,830 9,001 9. Tata Altroz (-26.6%) 5,011 6,832 10. Tata Tiago (-39.7%) 4,091 6,787

The Baleno gets an appealing features list with the presence of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, connected tech, a 360-degree camera system, heads-up display, etc. The Alto was the fourth most sold hatch in India last month as 11,551 units were sold against 16,919 units with a drop of 31.7 per cent.

The entry-level hatchback is also expected to get a brand new version later this year or in early 2023 as Maruti Suzuki is on a launch spree with the new-gen Brezza, updated Ertiga and an all-new midsize SUV waiting in the pipeline. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio finished fifth with 9,896 units and YoY growth of 59.2 per cent.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished sixth with 8,552 units against 10,270 units in February 2021 with a YoY drop of 16.7 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso slotted in at seventh with 8,140 units that resulted in a growth of 15.6 per cent. The i20 saw variants rejig for 2022 with the addition of new features and it ended up eighth with 5,830 unit sales. The Tata Altroz finished ninth ahead of Tiago.