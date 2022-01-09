Top 10 Hatchbacks In Dec 2021 – WagonR, Swift, Alto, Celerio, Altroz, i20

Maruti Suzuki WagonR led the way ahead of Swift and Baleno in the month of December 2021 in the hatchback sales charts

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the most sold passenger car in the country in the month of December 2021 and it headed the hatchback sales table as well. The WagonR posted a domestic tally of 19,729 units last month as against 17,684 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY positive volume growth of 11.5 per cent in India.

The Swift compact hatch registered a total of 15,661 units last month as against 18,131 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 13.6 per cent. The Baleno is due a facelift reportedly sometime next month and it finished in the third position in the hatchback sales charts for the month of December 2021.

It recorded 14,458 units as against 18,030 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 19.8 per cent. The upcoming Baleno facelift has already been leaked online and it gets a whole host of exterior and interior changes while the features list will be more premium than the outgoing model in response to the growing competition.

Models (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R (11.5%) 19,729 17,684 2. Maruti Swift (-13.6%) 15,661 18,131 3. Maruti Baleno (-19.8%) 14,458 18,030 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-38.4%) 11,170 18,140 5. Hyundai Grand i10 (-40%) 6,151 10,263 6. Maruti Celerio (-15%) 5,656 6,660 7. Maruti S-Presso (-24.1%) 5,150 6,787 8. Tata Altroz (-24%) 5,009 6,600 9. Tata Tiago (-39.4%) 3,675 6,066 10. Hyundai i20 & N Line (-60.3%) 3,170 8,004

The Maruti Suzuki Alto used to be the topmost seller on regular basis in India and it has not been the case in recent times. Last month, the entry-level hatchback finished in the fourth position with 11,170 units as against 18,140 units in December 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 38.4 per cent.

The largest carmaker in the country is working on the next generation Alto and is expected to be introduced in late 2022. The Hyundai Grand i10 finished in fifth with 6,151 units as against 10,263 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY decline of 40 per cent. A few months ago, Maruti Suzuki launched the second generation Celerio and it has been well recognised by the consumers.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was the seventh most sold hatchback in India last month with 5,150 units as against 6,787 units in December 2020 with a de-growth of 24.1 per cent. The Tata Altroz ended up eighth ahead of its Tiago sibling and the Hyundai i20.