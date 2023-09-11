Top 10 Hatchbacks August 2023 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago, i10, Glanza

In the list of top 10 hatchbacks for the month of August 2023, Maruti Suzuki Swift sat on top ahead of Baleno and WagonR

In the month of August 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift finished on top of the hatchback sales charts with a domestic tally of 18,653 units as against 11,275 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 65 per cent. It was also the most sold passenger vehicle in the country last month ahead of Baleno and WagonR.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the second most sold hatchback in India last month with a total of 18,516 units as against 18,418 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 1 per cent. The WagonR came in at third with a total of 15,578 unit sales as against 18,298 units in August 2022.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 15 per cent. The entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto series posted 9,603 units as against 14,388 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales drop of 33 per cent. The Tata Tiago came in at fifth with a domestic tally of 9,463 units as against 7,209 units in August 2022 with a YoY growth of 31 per cent.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In August 2023 Sales In August 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (65%) 18,653 11,275 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (1%) 18,516 18,418 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-15%) 15,578 18,298 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-33%) 9,603 14,388 5. Tata Tiago (31%) 9,463 7,209 6. Tata Altroz (58%) 7,825 4,968 7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-21%) 7,306 9,274 8. Toyota Glanza (64%) 4,932 3,011 9. Hyundai i20 (-35%) 4,896 7,558 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (-31%) 4,038 5,852

In the second half of the table, Tata Motors’ Altroz finished in the sixth position with a total of 7,825 units as against 4,968 units with a YoY growth of 58 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slotted in at seventh with a total of 7,306 units as against 9,274 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 21 per cent in India.

The Toyota Glanza finished in the eighth position by recording 4,932 units as against 3,011 units with a YoY sales jump of 64 per cent. The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback finished a place behind one of its main rivals as 4,896 units were registered against 7,558 units with a YoY volume decline of 35 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis rounded out the top ten with a total of 4,038 units as against 5,852 units with a YoY sales slump of 31 per cent.