Top 10 Hatchbacks April 2024 – WagonR, Baleno, i20, Altroz, Glanza

In top 10 hatchback sales table for April 2024, Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished on top ahead of Baleno, Alto and Tiago

In the month of April 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales charts with a domestic tally of 17,850 units as against 20,879 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 15 per cent. The Baleno premium hatch was the second most sold model last month with 14,049 unit sales.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 13 per cent as 16,180 units were registered in April 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Alto entry-level hatchback came in at third with 9,043 units as against 11,548 units with a YoY sales drop of 22 per cent. The Tata Tiago finished fourth with 6,796 units against 8,450 units with a YoY decline of 20 per cent.

The Hyundai i20 was the fifth most sold hatchback last month as 5,199 units were sold as against 6,472 units with a YoY drop of 20 per cent. All the top ten finishers barring the Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza recorded YoY negative sales growths showcasing the decline in popularity of hatchbacks in general as customers are opting for compact SUVs.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-15%) 17,850 20,879 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-13%) 14,049 16,180 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-22%) 9,043 11,548 4. Tata Tiago (-20%) 6,796 8,450 5. Hyundai i20 (-20%) 5,199 6,472 6. Tata Altroz (11%) 5,148 4,658 7. Hyundai Grand i10 (-25%) 5,177 6,839 8. Toyota Glanza (20%) 4,380 3,653 9. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-78%) 4,094 18,753 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-34%) 3,220 4,890

The Altroz posted 5,148 units as against 4,658 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 11 per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios came in at seventh with 5,177 units as against 6,839 units with a sales de-growth of 25 per cent. The Toyota Glanza garnered 4,380 units against 3,653 units with a growth of 20 per cent on YoY basis.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift could only manage ninth as a brand new model has entered the market. The fourth generation Swift is priced between Rs. 6.49 lakh and Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets evolutionary exterior and interior updates. It is powered by a new 1.2L Z-series petrol engine producing close to 82 PS and 112 Nm.

The three-cylinder mill enables a claimed fuel economy of 25.75 kmpl for the AMT variant. Back to the table, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio rounded out the top ten with 3,220 units as against 4,890 units with a YoY de-growth of 34 per cent.