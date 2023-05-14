Top 10 Hatchbacks April 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Tiago, Altroz, i10

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded a YoY volume surge of 111 per cent as it finished in the second position behind its sibling, the WagonR

In the month of April 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR finished on top of the hatchback sales charts and it was also the most sold passenger in the country. The tall riding hatch posted a domestic tally of 20,879 units as against 17,766 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 18 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the second most sold hatchback with a dispatch total of 18,753 units as against 8,898 units in April 2022 with a massive YoY sales surge of 111 per cent. The next-generation Swift is already undergoing testing in Europe and is expected to make its global debut early next year before reaching markets like India.

It will have a thoroughly revised exterior and a more premium interior packed with new features and technologies. More importantly, it will be equipped with a brand new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine, which will reportedly deliver a claimed fuel economy of 35-40 kmpl. Similar updates will be applied to its sedan sibling, the Dzire, as well.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In April 2023 Sales In April 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (18%) 20,879 17,766 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (111%) 18,753 8,898 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (48%) 16,180 10,938 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (11%) 11,548 10,443 5. Tata Tiago (67%) 8,450 5,062 6. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-25%) 6,839 9,123 7. Hyundai i20 (37%) 6,472 4,707 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-31%) 4,890 7,066 9. Tata Altroz (9%) 4,658 4,266 10. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (7%) 4,101 3,815

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the third position with a total of 16,180 units against 10,938 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 48 per cent. The premium hatchback received a big upgrade last year and it has been paying dividends and its SUV derivative, the Fronx was only introduced a few weeks ago.

The Alto entry-level hatchback slotted in at fourth with 11,548 unit sales as against 10,443 units with a YoY growth of 11 per cent. The Tata Tiago hatchback finished in the fifth position with 8,450 units against 5,062 units with a YoY surge of 67 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios came in at sixth.

It was followed by the i20 premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Ignis as they covered positions between seven and ten.