Top 10 Hatchbacks April 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Celerio, Tiago, i10, i20

In the month of April 2022, Maruti Suzuki had the WagonR finish at the top of the hatchback sales charts with a total of 17,766 units as against 18,656 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 5 per cent. The Baleno finished in the second position with 10,938 unit sales last month.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 16,384 units, a YoY volume decline of 33 per cent was noted. It is worth noting that the facelifted Baleno was launched only a few months ago. The Alto entry-level hatchback sat third in the hatchback sales table as 10,443 units were recorded against 17,303 units in April 2021 with a YoY drop of 40 per cent while the Grand i10 Nios beat its main competitor Swift for the fourth position.

It registered 9,123 unit sales as against 11,540 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 21 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback posted a total of 8,898 units last month as against 18,316 units in April 2021 with a YoY volume drop of 51 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Celerio finished sixth.

Top 10 Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In April 2022 Sales In April 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-5%) 17,766 18,656 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-33%) 10,938 16,384 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-40%) 10,443 17,303 4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-21%) 9,123 11,540 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-51%) 8,898 18,316 6. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (1825%) 7,066 367 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (-13%) 6,694 7,738 8. Tata Tiago (-24%) 5,062 6,656 9. Hyundai i20 (-6%) 4,707 5,002 10. Tata Altroz (-36%) 4,266 6,649

It recorded 7,066 units last month against just 367 units twelve months ago during the corresponding period with a massive YoY surge of 1825 per cent. The Celerio received its second-generation late last year and the S-CNG variant was introduced in 2022.

The S-Presso ended up seventh with 6,694 units against 7,738 units in April 2021. The S-Presso saw a YoY decline of 13 per cent while the Tata Tiago slotted in at eighth with 5,062 units against 6,656 units with a YoY decline of 24 per cent.

The i20 premium hatchback posted 4,707 units against 5,002 units with a YoY sales decline of 6 per cent while one of its main rivals, the Tata Altroz, garnered 4,266 units against 6,649 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 36 per cent.