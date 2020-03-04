Top 10 Features That 2020 Hyundai Creta Has But Tata Harrier Doesn’t

Showcased at the Auto Expo this month, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch on March 17 and will become a direct rival of models like the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier

2020 Hyundai Creta, which is the second generation of the popular SUV, made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020. It will launch on March 17 and looks all set to rewrite the success story of the outgoing model. Other than rivalling the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector, the new model will even have to lock horns with the Tata Harrier. Here are the top 10 features of the new Creta that are missing on the Harrier.

1. Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Before the launch of the Tata Harrier, it was rumored that the most modern SUV in its company’s lineup would have an electric parking brake. However, the same didn’t turn out to be true and instead, the Harrier comes with an aircraft-like manual parking brake. The new Creta, however, will feature an electric parking brake with an auto hold system.

2. Advanced Bluelink with Smartwatch App Integration

While both Kia Seltos and MG Hector offer connected apps technology, the Tata Harrier is yet to receive an update that would bring in this feature. The 2020 Creta, however, will come with the latest generation of the company’s Bluelink apps suite that will even provide an option of Smartwatch app integration to enhance the convenience quotient.

3. Paddle Shifters

It’s not uncommon for Hyundai Motor India Ltd to offer some segment-first features and the new-gen Creta won’t be any different. The Hyundai Creta will become the first model in its class to offer steering-mounted paddle shifters. This is one feature that will enhance the driving pleasure that the SUV will provide. In comparison, the Harrier has just received a six-speed automatic transmission but it doesn’t have paddle shifters.

4. Auto Healthy Air Purifier

The new generation Creta will even come with an air purifier, which is a feature that is available only on the Kia Seltos as the moment.

5. 10.25-inch Touchscreen infotainment unit with Split Screen function

While both the new Creta and the Harrier have large-size touchscreen infotainment units, it’s only the former whose 10.25-inch touch-sensitive unit offers split screen function. While absent on the Harrier, this feature is available on the Seltos.

6. Remote Engine Start in MT & AT

The new generation Hyundai Creta is the first vehicle in the segment to get a remote engine start feature in both manual and automatic transmission models. It needs to be mentioned here that this feature is available only on the automatic variant of the Seltos but is not being offered on the Harrier.

7. Front Row Ventilated Seats

The front seats of the 2020 Creta will be available with a ventilation system for the front seats. This feature has also been seen on some other models from the carmaker but it’s not being offered on the Tata Harrier.

8. Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

Another first-in-segment feature that the new generation Creta has is the rear seat headrest cushion. Generally found only on high-end vehicles, this feature enhances the comfort levels for the rear occupants. No such feature is available on the Tata Harrier

9. Petrol Powertrain Options

The Tata Harrier was launched with a BSIV-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that produced 140 PS. Recently, the motor was updated to achieve compliance with BSVI norms. The updated motor offers 170 PS. On the other hand, the new-gen Creta will be sold with 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol options.

10. Rear Disc Brakes

The last feature on this list that is available on the new generation Hyundai Creta but not on the Tata Harrier is rear disc brakes for the rear wheels.