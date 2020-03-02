Top 10 Features That 2020 Hyundai Creta Has But Kia Seltos Doesn’t

After getting showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will now launch in the market on March 17 and become a direct rival to the hot-selling Kia Seltos

The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is only a few days away from now. In its second generation now, the new model is underpinned by the same architecture as the Seltos. It even comes with the same engine options. However, there is enough that separates the two cousins from each other. Here, we have a list of top 10 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has the Kia Seltos doesn’t.

1. Smart Panoramic Sunroof (Voice Controlled)

Gone are the days when having a factory-fitted electric sunroof was something that was available only on the high-end cars. Today, most car buyers are fascinated with the idea of having a sunroof in their vehicles and hence, every manufacturer in this segment, including the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV500, provides this. The new-gen Creta, however, will take it a step further by offering a smart panoramic sunroof that can be controlled through voice commands.

2. Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Feature

Electric parking brakes are becoming more and more common on vehicles these days. Already, the Kia Seltos comes with an electric parking brake but the Hyundai Creta, in its second generation, will have an electric parking brake with the auto-hold feature. The auto-hold system makes driving easier and more comfortable as you can give your leg some rest by not having to apply parking brake manually in stop-start traffic to prevent the car from rolling backwards.

3. Paddle Shifters

Like the Kia Seltos, even the second generation Hyundai Creta will offer an automatic transmission option with all its engine variants. However, a major difference here will arise out of the presence of the paddle shifters on the Creta. This will make driving the new SUV more enjoyable than its cousin as the latter lacks this feature.

4. Twin-tip Exhaust

A visual feature that doesn’t aid performance, the Creta will come with a twin-tip exhaust. The Seltos, however, misses out on this styling element. While this isn’t an important feature, the availability of the same on the new Creta could definitely help the new SUV attract more eyeballs.

5. MT Remote Engine Start

Both the SUVs in the discussion here offer connected apps features. One of these features is the function to start the car remotely, which is something that can allow you to warm up the engine or switch on the HVAC before leaving home to start travelling. However, this feature is available only on the automatic variant of the Kia Seltos. In comparison, even the manual transmission variant of the new Creta would offer this feature.

6. Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps

Another feature that will be present on the new Hyundai Creta but isn’t available on the Kia Seltos is the welcome function with puddle lamps. Puddle lamps have been present on various cars for many years now.

Their purpose is to illuminate the ground to help the occupant ensure he doesn’t step into a puddle or something undesirable while getting out of the vehicle in dark. This is a feature that is available in both Creta and Seltos. However, the new-gen model will have a fancier setup that will even display the brand’s log and give the entire feature a more attractive touch.

7. Additional Voice Commands for BlueLink

Both Kia Seltos and new Hyundai Creta will be sold with the connected apps suite. However, it looks like the system available on the Hyundai SUV will be a tad better than that of the Seltos’. Other than offering all the features that are present on the Seltos, the BlueLink connected apps system of the Seltos will offer ‘Hello Bluelink’, ‘Sunroof Open and Close’ and ‘Cricket Score’ commands.

8. Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

Another first-in-segment feature that the all-new version of the Creta will have is the rear seat headrest cushion. Generally, this feature is found only on high-end vehicles. It enhances the comfort levels for the rear occupants but no such feature is available on any other car in this segment.

9. One-Touch Cruise Control

Both Kia Seltos and new Hyundai Creta have Cruise Control options but only Creta offers the One Touch system. With this, using this feature gets a lot easier as the cruise control system starts working as soon as you touch the Cruise button.

Normally, on other cars, one has to first press the cruise button and then have to set the desired speed to start functioning. However, in Creta, one can just activate the system with the press of a button and there is no need for another step to have the cruise control system working.

10. Touch-enabled Auto-Healthy Purifier

Given the fast deteriorating air quality in most cities, an increasing number of car manufacturers have started offering air purifiers in their vehicles to ensure healthy air inside the car’s cabin. Both Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta offer this feature, where the air-purifier of the vehicle can be used to have improved air inside the car. However, the Seltos’ system is a manual unit that one has to activate through the press of a button. In the new Creta, however, this can be done through the touchscreen infotainment unit.