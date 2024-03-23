Top 10 Features Ford Endeavour Gets That Fortuner Doesn’t

The new-gen Ford Endeavour (Everest) gets a slew of premium features over the current Toyota Fortuner

The new-gen Ford Endeavour was recently spotted in India and rumours of the Ford’s comeback in the domestic market have been doing rounds on the internet. While the American carmaker’s comeback is not confirmed, the new-gen Endeavour which is also sold under the Everest moniker internationally could be sold in India via the CBU route.

The full-size 7-seater SUV goes up against the likes of segment leader Toyota Fortuner. So let’s have a look at the top 10 features that are available with the new-gen Ford Endeavour that the Toyota Fortuner misses out on.

1. Panoramic Sunroof

The sunroof is one of the most demanded features by Indian car buyers and the Toyota Fortuner doesn’t even get a single-pane sunroof. On the other hand, the new-gen Endeavour gets a proper panoramic sunroof.

2. ADAS

ADAS has become a norm in the Indian market and almost every new car launching above Rs. 15 lakh price is getting this active safety feature. Likewise, the new Endeavour gets a full suite of ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and more. The Toyota Fortuner doesn’t get ADAS.

3. Digital Instrument Cluster and a Larger 12-inch Infotainment System

The new Endeavour comes equipped with a 12.4-inch fully digital instrument cluster as opposed to the Fortuner which relies on an analogue unit. Similarly, the 12-inch portrait infotainment system of Endeavour is far better than the Fortuner’s 8-inch unit.

4. Electronic Parking Brake

The electric parking brake is a useful feature and engaging it is comparatively easy as well as hassle-free. The Ford Endeavour gets this feature while the Toyota Fortuner uses a regular manual unit.

5. 360-Degree Parking Camera

The 360-degree parking camera in Ford Endeavour becomes a must-have feature for big-size SUVs, especially in day-to-day city usage. On the contrary, the Fortuner only gets a rear parking camera with parking sensors.

6. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel

Both the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner get ventilated seats but the Endeavour pushes the bar a notch above with heated seats and steering wheels. Although these are not necessary in most parts of India considering the warm weather, there’s nothing wrong with having an extra set of equipment and these can come in handy in cold regions.

7. Drive Modes

The Toyota Fortuner offers three drive modes i.e. eco, normal and sport. On the other hand, the new Endeavour comes with both on-road and off-road drive modes such as Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and more.

8. Powered 3rd Row Seats

The 3rd row seats in the new Endeavour get powered folding function which you will have to do manually in the Toyota Fortuner.