Top 10 Feature-Loaded Budget Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh In India

The list includes tech-laden scooters with the latest features under Rs. 1 lakh budget in India. Honda Activa H-Smart, Suzuki Burgman Street and TVS Jupiter are some of the popular choices

When it comes to features, the scooter space has taken giant leaps and the latest offerings in the market come loaded with a host of modern bells and whistles. In line with this, let’s have a look at the top budget-friendly feature-loaded scooters under Rs. 1 lakh in India.

1. TVS Jupiter

At a price range of Rs. 83,605 to Rs. 90,405 (ex-showroom), the TVS Jupiter gets a host of features such as SmartXonnect Bluetooth smartphone connectivity with voice assist, call and SMS alert, navigation assist and more. Along with this it also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp, parking brake and disc brakes with SBT.

2. Suzuki Access 125

The flagship scooter from Suzuki in India is feature loaded and gets all-LED position lights, Bluetooth-enabled digital console with turn-by-turn navigation, speed exceed alert, ETA updates and more. All-LED positioning lamps and headlamps, side stand interlock, USD socket and engine start-stop switch are also a part of the package. It is priced in the range of Rs. 79,400 to Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom).

3. TVS Ntorq 125

Another 125cc scooter to join the list of feature-loaded scooters is the TVS Ntorq. Much like Jupiter, it also gets the TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity features such as navigation assist, ride stats and more. It also gets a multi-mode display, engine kill switch, USB charger and light and external fuel filler cap amongst others. Its price range starts from Rs. 84,386 (ex-showroom).

4. Hero Destini 125

Priced from Rs. 71,608 to Rs. 83,808 (ex-showroom), the Hero Destini 125 is loaded with all the important tech features, at par with its major rivals. It includes a digi-analogue cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, a mobile charging port and the brand’s fuel-saving i3s technology.

5. Hero Maestro Edge 125

The stylish scooter from Hero Motocorp comes at a starting price of Rs. 79,356. Depending upon the variant on offer, it gets alloy wheels, disc brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.

6. Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Hybrid

The sporty Yamaha scooter is one of the few ‘Hybrid’ options available in the market. The scooter is equipped with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) paired with the automatic start-stop system. In addition to this, the two-wheeler also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect, a dedicated pass switch and a multi-function key switch.

7. Honda Activa H-Smart

The latest scooter from Honda, the 2023 Activa H-Smart is the top-spec variant of the Activa line-up. It gets a host of features like a smart key to control a slew of functions such as Smart Safe, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and more. The scooter also gets blacked-out alloy wheels, a single switch trunk and a fuel-lid opener as well as a silent start with ACG.

8. Ola S1 Air

Currently, the most affordable electric scooter from Ola as well as the only electric scooter in this list is the S1 Air. Priced at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom), the two-wheeler is equipped with a touchscreen instrument cluster, all-LED lighting setup, remote unlock, navigation and music playback with built-in speakers.

9. Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125 also gets Hybrid technology, similar to what we have seen in the Ray ZR 125. Talking about features it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, disc brakes, alloy wheels and a Hybrid system that lets you save fuel. The Fascino is priced in the range of Rs. 78,600 to Rs. 91,230 (ex-showroom).

10. Suzuki Burgman Street

Last, but not least, the most expensive scooter in the list is the Suzuki Burgman Street. As for the price is concerned, the two-wheeler’s price ranges from Rs. 93,000 to Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom). The maxi-scooter styling coupled with features such as Suzuki Ride Connect, USB socket, front disc brakes, alloy wheels, luxurious headlamps and position lights as well as the rear LED combination lights makes a case for itself.