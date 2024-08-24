Top 10 EV Car Brands July 2024 – Tata, MG, Mahindra To Kia

Electric car sales in India have already started to witness a decline which seems to replicate the global situation as well in July 2024

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the latest sales data for July 2024, according to which sales of electric cars fell by 2.92% on a YoY basis. Total electric car sales in July 2024 is 7,541 units, down from 7,768 units sold in July 2023. Things were better on a MoM basis as there was a 9.38% increase when compared to 6,894 units sold in June 2024.

Tata Motors currently has a great mixture of electric vehicles in its portfolio and yet suffered a 12.72% YoY decline after selling 4,775 units in the last month. For reference, last year in July it sold 5,471 units. Tata Motors holds a 63% share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle segment with models such as the Nexon, Tiago, Punch and Tigor.

MG Motors with 2 models, the Comet and ZS EV, recorded sales of 1,522 units last month. This was a healthy 23.04% YoY growth compared to 1,237 units sold in July 2023. MG Comet and ZS EV in its electric segment are priced from Rs 6.99-25.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The new MG Windsor EV will be officially launched on September 11th.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Large Glass Roof Teased – All Features Revealed So Far

Manufacturer July 2024 July 2023 YoY% Tata 4,775 5,471 -12.72 2. MG Motors 1,522 1,237 23.04 3. Mahindra 487 379 28.50 4. BYD 341 118 188.98 5. Citroen 155 223 -30.49 6. BMW 70 107 -34.58 7. Hyundai 55 116 -52.59 8. Volvo 40 35 14.29 9. Mercedes 30 37 -18.92 10. Audi 17 9 88.89 11. Kia 16 29 -44.83 12. Others 33 7 371.43 Total 7,541 7,768 -2.92

Another Indian manufacturer on the list, but garnering positive sales on a YoY basis, was Mahindra with its sole electric offering, the XUV400, which is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It had a 6.27% market share with sales of the XUV400 improving by 28.50% YoY.

The world leader in Battery technology, BYD showed triple-digit growth to 341 units in July 2024, a 188.98% YoY improvement over 118 units sold in July 2023. BYD currently has the Atto3, E6 and Seal in its electric vehicle lineup in India, priced from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 7-Seater Kia EV9 Electric SUV To Launch In India On October 3

Citroen sales of its eC3 dipped by 30.49% YoY to 155 units in July 2024. In June 2024, the company expanded its global electric portfolio with the Citroen C3 Aircross EV, a 7-seater electric SUV. It is currently on sale in Europe and will be making its way to our Indian shores as well.

Even though BMW India reported a 34.58% YoY decline to a mere 70 units sold in July 2024, the German manufacturer has featured itself as the top-selling luxury brand. The BMW electric vehicle range consists of the iX1, i4, iX and i7, priced from Rs 66.9 lakh to Rs 2.60 crores (ex-showroom).

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 faced a substantial decline in sales in July 2024. Sales dropped by 52.59% YoY to 55 units in the last month. There had been 116 units sold in July 2023. This does feel inferior compared to the other manufacturers and this is exactly why Hyundai have planned to bring in more EVs in the upcoming years including many that have been planned to be developed completely in India.

Volvo, the safest manufacturer in the world, with its products like the XC40 and C40, managed to grow by 14.29% YoY to 40 units in July 2024. Mercedes was not far behind as its sales fell severely by 18.92% YoY to just 30 units. Mercedes EV lineup recently saw two new electric SUVs – EQA and EQB being added to existing EQE and EQS launched earlier taking the company’s BEV count to 4 models.

Interestingly, there was rising demand for the Audi electric vehicle range with 17 units sold in the past month. This was a healthy 88.89% YoY growth improvement in sales. The same cannot be said about the Korean manufacturer Kia, as its only model the EV6, declined by 44.83% to just 16 units in July 2024. Others in this segment reported a 371.43% YoY growth to 33 units sold in the past month whereas 7 units sold in July 2023.