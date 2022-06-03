Top 10 Electric Cars In India You Can Buy In India – Tata Tigor To BMW i4

Electric mobility is slowly gaining pace in the Indian car market, and here, we’ve listed the top 10 electric cars that are definitely worth purchasing

Electric mobility is the future of the automobile industry, and we’re slowly but steadily building towards it. Although we don’t have too many mainstream EVs on sale in India currently, across different segments, we do have plenty of electric cars available in our market.

Here, we’ve listed our pick of the top 10 electric cars that are currently on sale in the Indian market.

1. Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.64 lakh

Tata Tigor EV is a great option for people looking for an electric car on a relatively small budget. Tata’s electric sedan is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack, connected to a 74.7 PS electric motor. The vehicle can deliver a claimed driving range of 306 km.

2. Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs. 14.79 lakh to Rs. 19.24 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is the most popular electric car in the Indian market. It is available in two versions – standard and ‘Max’. The standard model comes with a 30.2 kWh battery (312 km claimed range), mated to a 129 PS electric motor. Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery (437 km claimed range), paired with a 143 PS motor.

3. MG ZS EV

Price: Rs. 22.0 lakh to Rs. 25.88 lakh

MG launched the facelifted ZS EV in India earlier this year, with impressive technical specifications. The electric SUV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack (461 km claimed range), and it is rated at a peak power of 177 PS.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: Rs. 23.84 lakh to Rs. 24.03 lakh

Powered by a 39.2 kWh battery, Hyundai Kona EV is good for an official driving range of 452 km, and it is rated at a peak power of 136 PS. Interestingly, Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Kona Electric in India very soon.

5. Mini Cooper SE

Price: Rs. 47.20 lakh

Mini Cooper SE was launched in India this year, as an exciting all-electric hatchback. It gets a 32.6 kWh battery, which sends power to a 184 PS electric motor. The EV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.3 seconds, and it has a WLTP-certified range of 270 km.

6. Kia EV6

Price: Rs. 59.95 lakh to Rs. 64.95 lakh

The internationally acclaimed Kia EV6 has finally been launched in India, available in two variants. The GT-Line (rear-wheel-drive) variant is rated at 229 PS, while the GT-Line AWD variant is rated at 352 PS. Both variants are powered by a 77.4 kWh battery, and the vehicle can deliver a claimed range of 528 km.

7. BMW i4

Price: Rs. 69.90 lakh

BMW i4 electric luxury sedan is also an exciting EV, launched just a little while ago. It is propelled by a 340 PS electric motor, which draws power from an 80.7 kWh battery pack, and it has plenty of premium features on offer.

8. Mercedes-Benz EQC

Price: Rs. 99.50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC was the brand’s first all-electric SUV, introduced in India back in 2020. Its 80 kWh battery comes paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. The car generates a combined peak power of 408 PS, and can deliver an official driving range of around 400 km.

9. Audi e-tron & e-tron Sportback

Price: Rs. 1.01 crore to Rs. 1.09 crore

Audi e-tron is available in three variants in the Indian market – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron Sportback 55. The ‘50’ variant is powered by a 71.2 kWh battery connected to two electric motors rated at a combined power of 312 PS (up to 379 km range). The ‘55’ and ‘55 Sportback’ variants both get a larger 95 kWh battery, paired with two electric motors, with a combined power output of 408 PS (up to 484 km driving range).

10. Jaguar I-Pace

Price: Rs. 1.08 crore to Rs. 1.12 crore

Jaguar’s first all-electric SUV – I-Pace – is arguably one of the most beautiful-looking EVs in the world. Powering it is a 90 kWh battery pack, which comes paired with dual electric motors (combined peak power rating of 400 PS), capable of delivering a WLTP-certified range of 470 km.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi