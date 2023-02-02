Top 10 Electric 2W Brands In Jan 2023 – Ola, Ather, TVS, Hero, Kinetic, Ampere

Ola Electric finished on top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts in January 2023 ahead of TVS, Ather and Hero Electric

Ola Electric has been on a roll in garnering sales volumes in recent times in the electric two-wheeler space as it finished on top of the standings for the month of January 2023. The EV startup’s S1 line of electric scooters have been well received amongst customers. The brand posted 17,474 units as against 1,106 units with a massive YoY surge of 1480 per cent.

TVS Motor Company finished in the second position with just one electric two-wheeler offered in the domestic market. The Hosur-based 2W major has been aggressively expanding the reach of the iQube in recent months and the strategy has been paying dividends. Last month, a total of 9,916 units were recorded against 1,157 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 757 per cent.

The third positioned was covered by Ather Energy as the Bengaluru-based EV startup has certainly impressed since its market debut. Only a while ago, the brand introduced the updated 450X. In the first month of the new calendar year, Ather posted a domestic tally of 8,687 unit sales as against 1,881 units in January 2022 with a YoY growth of 362 per cent.

Top 10 Electric 2W Brands (YoY) Sales In Jan 2023 Sales In Jan 2022 1. Ola Electric (1480%) 17,474 1,106 2. TVS Motor Company (757%) 9,916 1,157 3. Ather Energy (362%) 8,687 1,881 4. Hero Electric (-23%) 6,266 8,153 5. Okinawa (-25%) 4,238 5,615 6. Ampere (-6%) 4,120 4,367 7. Bajaj Auto (319%) 2,564 612 8. Okaya EV 1,208 – 9. Kinetic Green (%) 984 – 10. Bgauss Auto (%) 698 –

Hero Electric was the fourth most sold electric two-wheeler brand last month aided by its extensive range of zero-emission scooters as 6,266 units were recorded against 8,153 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 23 per cent. Okinawa finished in the fifth position with 4,238 units against 5,615 units during the same period in 2022.

This led to a YoY volume decline of 25 per cent. In the second half of the table, Ampere finished in the sixth position with 4,120 units as against 4,367 units in January 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 6 per cent.

Bajaj Auto’s Chetak helped the brand record 2,564 units against 612 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 319 per cent. Okaya EV, Kinetic Green and Bgauss Auto covered the eighth, ninth and tenth places respectively.