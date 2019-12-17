Top 10 Discount Offers On Cars In December 2019 – Upto Rs. 5 Lakh

Here we have listed the top 10 cars that are offered with lucrative discount deals in the month of December 2019

Automobile manufacturers are offering high level of discounts across their portfolio due to a number of reasons. Chief among which is the urgency to clear out BSIV stocks and begin recovering from the massive sales slump that has been faced throughout this year. Here we have listed the top ten year-end car discounts offered in December 2019.

Honda Cars India is providing hefty discounts for two of its premium products. The CR-V is the most benefitted with total benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh. Despite being the best-seller in the D-segment, the Civic sedan, launched only earlier this year, is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh in the domestic market.

The Alturas G4 is the current flagship Mahindra sold in India and it was introduced late last year. Despite being positioned aggressively against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the rebadged SsangYong Rexton G4 could not really catch on in gaining sales volumes and it comes with discounts of up to Rs. 3.15 lakh this month.

S.No Cars Discounts In December 1. Honda CR-V Rs. 5 lakh 2. Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 3.15 lakh 3. Honda Civic Rs. 2.50 lakh 4. Tata Hexa Rs. 2.25 lakh 5. Hyundai Tucson Rs. 2 lakh 6. Tata Harrier Rs. 1.75 lakh 7. Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 1.71 lakh 8. Renault Duster Rs. 1.25 lakh 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs. 1,22,900 10. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel Rs. 1,12,700

Tata Motors’ Hexa is expected to be discontinued ahead of the arrival of the BSVI era from April 2020 and thus the brand could be looking to clear out the existing stocks. It is retailed with attractive discounts of up to Rs. 2.25 lakh. The Tucson will likely gain a facelift sometime next year in India and it is currently sold with up to Rs. 2 lakh benefits.

The Harrier mid-size SUV is facing plenty of competition in its segment and it comes with discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh. The Marazzo MPV is positioned between Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in pricing and it has been a decent seller for the UV manufacturer over the last one year. It is currently sold with up to Rs. 1.71 lakh benefits.

The Duster has been on sale for several years and it established a certain brand image for Renault. However, the second generation version is taking longer than expected to come by and the existing model is offered with up to Rs. 1.25 lakh discounts. The S-Cross and diesel version of Ciaz also get Rs. 1,22,900 and Rs. 1,12,700 benefits respectively this month.

*Discounts are on select variants and subject to availability