Top 10 Compact SUVs Sep 2024 – Brezza, Fronx, Punch, Sonet, XUV 3XO

In the list of top 10 compact SUVs in September 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza sat on top ahead of its sibling Fronx, Tata Punch and Tata Nexon

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the compact SUV sales chart in September, selling 15,322 units, reflecting a modest 2 per cent growth compared to the 15,001 units sold during the same month last year. Close behind, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx maintained its strong momentum since its launch, securing second place with 13,874 units sold.

This marks an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year increase from the 11,455 units sold in September 2023. The Tata Punch dropped to third place in the top ten rankings, recording 13,711 units in September 2024, a modest 5 per cent increase compared to the 13,036 units sold the previous year.

In contrast, the Tata Nexon, which recently expanded its lineup with the introduction of a CNG variant, saw a decline in sales. It registered 11,470 units in September 2024, down 25 per cent from the 15,325 units sold in the same period last year. Kia Sonet secured fifth place in the compact SUV sales rankings with 10,335 units sold.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In Sep 2024 Sales In Sep 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (2%) 15,322 15,001 2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%) 13,874 11,455 3. Tata Punch (5%) 13,711 13,036 4. Tata Nexon (-25%) 11,470 15,325 5. Kia Sonet (107%) 10,335 4,984 6. Hyundai Venue (-16%) 10,259 12,204 7. Mahindra XUV 3XO (81%) 9,000 4,961 8. Mahindra Thar (63%) 8,843 5,417 9. Hyundai Exter (20%) 6,908 8,647 10. Toyota Taisor 2,278 –

This led to a year-on-year increase of 107 per cent compared to 4,984 units sold in the same month last year. Hyundai’s Venue followed closely in sixth, recording 10,259 units, a 16 per cent decline from 12,204 units in September 2023. Mahindra’s XUV300 took seventh place, posting 9,000 units, a significant 81 per cent growth over the 4,961 units sold last year.

The Mahindra Thar claimed eighth place in the sales rankings with 8,843 units last month as against 5,417 units with a YoY positive sales surge of 63 per cent. With the recent launch of the Thar Roxx, the sales charts are expected to see a big boost in the coming months.

The Hyundai Exter covered the ninth position with 6,908 units last month as against 8,647 units with a YoY sales increase of 20 per cent while the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor rounded out the top ten with 2,278 unit sales.