Top 10 Compact SUVs Sep 2023 – Nexon, Venue, Fronx, Exter, XUV300

Tata Nexon led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In the month of September 2023, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts and it was also the most sold SUV in the country. The brand garnered 15,325 units for the Nexon as against 14,518 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 6 per cent.

Only a few weeks ago, the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV debuted in India and their deliveries have commenced across dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the second most sold compact SUV in India last month as 15,001 units were registered against 15,445 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 3 per cent.

The Tata Punch posted 13,036 units as against 12,251 units in September 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 6 per cent. The micro SUV has been a consistent seller for the brand since its market debut and its range will be expanded with the addition of an electric version in the coming months.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (6%) 15,325 14,518 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-3%) 15,001 15,445 3. Tata Punch (6%) 13,036 12,251 4. Hyundai Venue (11%) 12,204 11,033 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 11,455 – 6. Hyundai Exter 8,647 – 7. Kia Sonet (-46%) 4,984 9,291 8. Mahindra XUV300 (-18%) 4,961 6,080 9. Nissan Magnite (-20%) 2,454 3,069 10. Renault Kiger (-61%) 980 2,535

The Hyundai Venue came in at fourth with a total of 12,204 units against 11,033 units with a YoY sales growth of 11 per cent. The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Hyundai Exter have been well received by consumers and they finished fifth and sixth respectively. The former managed a total of 11,455 units.

The Exter, on the other hand, posted 8,647 units. The Kia Sonet finished in the seventh position with a total of 4,984 units as against 9,291 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 46 per cent. The facelifted Kia Sonet will arrive in early 2024 and it will receive a host of updates inside and out.

The Mahindra XUV300 is also due a facelift early next year and it recorded 4,961 units against 6,080 units with a YoY drop of 18 per cent. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sat in the ninth and tenth positions respectively.