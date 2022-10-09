Top 10 Compact SUVs Sep 2022 – Brezza, Nexon, Punch, Venue, Kiger

Maruti Suzuki Brezza headed the compact SUV sales charts ahead of Tata Nexon, Tata Punch and Hyundai Venue in September 2022

In the month of September 2022, Maruti Suzuki Brezza continued to sit at the top of the compact SUV sales charts for the second month in a row ahead of Tata Nexon. The new generation Brezza launched a few months ago has indeed been well received amongst customers and last month, 15,445 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 1,874 units, a YoY sales growth of 724 per cent was noted. Tata Motors’ Nexon was not far away either as 14,518 units were sold last month against 9,211 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with healthy YoY positive volume growth of 57.6 per cent in the Indian market.

The Punch micro SUV finished in the third position with a domestic total of 12,251 units. Both Nexon and Punch contributed to more than 26,000 unit sales for the homegrown auto major last month. The five-seater has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars and is based on the ALFA platform. It has been performing well in sales since its market debut late last year.

Top 10 Compact SUVs September 2022 September 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (724%) 15,445 1,874 2. Tata Nexon (57.6%) 14,518 9,211 3. Tata Punch 12,251 – 4. Hyundai Venue (39.2%) 11,033 7,924 5. Kia Sonet (109%) 9,291 4,454 6. Mahindra XUV300 (65%) 6,080 3,693 7. Nissan Magnite (32%) 3,069 2,330 8. Renault Kiger (10%) 2,535 2,312 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-57%) 350 816 10. Honda WR-V (-14%) 594 687

Hyundai’s Venue finished in the fourth position with a total of 11,033 units against 7,924 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 39.2 per cent. The facelifted Venue was launched a few months ago with exterior and interior changes, and recently the Venue N Line debuted to further expand the range.

The Kia Sonet finished in the fifth position with 9,291 unit sales against 4,454 units in September 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 109 per cent. In the second half of the table, Mahindra’s XUV300 slotted in at sixth with 6,080 units against 3,693 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 65 per cent.

The more powerful XUV300 TurboSport variant was introduced a couple of days ago. The Renault Kiger finished in the eighth position behind its sibling, the Nissan Magnite while the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V rounded out the top ten.