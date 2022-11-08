Top 10 Compact SUVs Oct 2022 – Brezza, Nexon, Punch, Venue, Kiger

Tata Nexon led the way in compact SUV sales charts in October 2022 ahead of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In the month of October 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon regained the top position in the compact SUV sales charts as 13,767 units were sold against 10,096 units during the same period last year with a healthy YoY sales increase of 36 per cent. Its sibling, the Punch micro SUV, moved up to second with a total of 10,982 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 8,453 units, a YoY positive volume growth of 30 per cent was noted. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza dropped down the order from first to third last month as 9,941 units were recorded against 8,032 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 24 per cent.

We do expect the rivalry between Nexon and Brezza to only intensify in the coming months. The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold sub-four-metre SUV in the country last month as 9,777 units were registered against 10,488 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 7 per cent in India.

Top 10 Compact SUVs October 2022 October 2021 1. Tata Nexon (36%) 13,767 10,096 2. Tata Punch (30%) 10,982 8,453 3. Maruti Brezza (24%) 9,941 8,032 4. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 9,585 10,554 5. Kia Sonet (40%) 7,614 5,443 6. Mahindra XUV300 (49%) 6,282 4,203 7. Nissan Magnite (-17%) 2,819 3,389 8. Renault Kiger (2%) 2,685 2,643 9. Honda WR-V (-10%) 653 728 10. Toyota UC 0 2,100

Hyundai gave the Venue a notable update a few months ago as the thoroughly redesigned front fascia and the rear stand in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language. The five-seater could only manage fourth in the compact SUV standings for October 2022 as 9,585 units were sold against 10,554 units in October 2021.

This led to a YoY sales decline of 9 per cent. In the second half of the table, the XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 6,282 unit sales as against 4,203 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 49 per cent. The Nissan Magnite stood seventh with 2,819 units against 3,389 units with a YoY sales drop of 17 per cent.



Renault India’s Kiger finished in the eighth position with 2,685 units againsr 2,643 units with 2 per cent growth on YoY basis. Honda’s WR-V garnered 653 unit sales against 728 units with a YoY decline of 10 per cent. Toyota did not dispatch even a single unit of the Urban Cruiser last month.