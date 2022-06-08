Top 10 Compact SUVs May 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, XUV300, Kiger, Punch

Tata Nexon led the way in the compact SUV in the month of May 2022 as 14,614 units were sold against 6,439 units

In the month of May 2022, Tata Motors’ Nexon finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts with 14,614 units as against 6,439 units during the same period in 2021 with a healthy YoY sales growth of 127 per cent. The Nexon was also the second most sold passenger car in the country last month and helped largely in Tata outselling Hyundai again.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the second position with 10,312 unit sales against 2,648 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 289 per cent. The heavily updated Brezza will go on sale towards the end of this month with a new K15C petrol mild-hybrid engine producing 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque.

Besides new looking front and rear end, the interior is subjected to a big overhaul. The Tata Punch finished in the third position with 10,241 units while the Hyundai Venue garnered 8,300 units against 4,840 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 71 per cent. The facelifted Venue will go on sale in the coming days in India as well.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (127%) 14,614 6,439 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (289%) 10,312 2,648 3. Tata Punch 10,241 – 4. Hyundai Venue (71%) 8,300 4,840 5. Kia Sonet (19%) 7,899 6,627 6. Mahindra XUV300 (1901%) 5,022 251 7. Toyota Urban Cruiser (739%) 3,128 373 8. Nissan Magnite (60%) 1,920 1,200 9. Renault Kiger (4%) 1,380 1,326 10. Honda WR-V (184%) 546 192

The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold compact SUV in the country last month with 7,899 units against 6,627 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 19 per cent. In the second half of the table, Mahindra’s XUV300 posted 5,022 unit sales against 251 units in May 2021 with a YoY surge of 1901 per cent.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser slotted in at seventh with a cumulative domestic tally of 3,128 units against 373 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 739 per cent. Following the launch of the updated Brezza, the UC is expected to get similar changes as it is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki SUV.

The Nissan Magnite finished in the eighth position with 1,920 units against 1,200 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 60 per cent while the Renault Kiger ended up ninth ahead of Honda WR-V.