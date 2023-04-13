Top 10 Compact SUVs March 2023 – Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Kiger

Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts in March 2023 ahead of Tata Nexon, Tata Punch and Hyundai Venue

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza regained its top spot in the compact SUV sales charts in February 2023 and the momentum has continued last month. The Brezza posted 16,227 units as against 12,439 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales growth of 30 per cent. The Nexon finished second with a total of 14,769 unit sales.

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 14,315 units, a YoY sales growth of 3 per cent was recorded. The Tata Punch micro SUV finished in the third position with 10,894 units against 10,526 units with the same YoY growth as its bigger sibling.

The Hyundai Venue received a facelift last year and it continued to finish in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 10,024 units as against 9,220 units with a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent. The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold compact SUV in India last month as 8,677 units were sold against 6,871 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent.

Top Compact SUVs March 2023 March 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (30%) 16,227 12,439 2. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,769 14,315 3. Tata Punch (3%) 10,894 10,526 4. Hyundai Venue (9%) 10,024 9,220 5. Kia Sonet (26%) 8,677 6,871 6. Mahindra XUV300 (24%) 5,128 4,140 7. Nissan Magnite (11%) 3,260 2,942 8. Renault Kiger (-37%) 1,568 2,496 9. Honda WR-V 3 251 10. Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 3,079

In the second half of the table, Mahindra’s XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 5,128 unit sales as against 4,140 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 24 per cent. The Nissan Magnite slotted in at seventh with a total of 3,260 units as against 2,942 units with a YoY increase of 11 per cent.

The Renault Kiger finished in the eighth position with 1,568 units as against 2,496 units in March 2022 with a YoY decline of 37 per cent. The WR-V managed only 3 units last month as against 251 units and its production had already been spotted. The same can be said for the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is already not on sale for several months.

The compact SUV segment will see the arrival of Hyundai’s Ai3 micro SUV in the coming months to take on Tata Punch and the facelifted Sonet in early 2024.