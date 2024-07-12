Top 10 Compact SUVs June 2024 – Punch, Venue, Thar, Taisor

In June 2024, the Tata Punch finished on top of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in the top 10 compact SUV sales table

In June 2024, the Tata Punch emerged as the top-selling compact SUV in India, with 18,238 units sold, marking a notable 66 per cent increase from the previous year’s 10,990 units. Following closely, the Brezza compact SUV secured the second position with sales of 13,172 units, reflecting a 25 per cent rise compared to 10,538 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

In the third position, the Tata Nexon compact SUV sold 12,066 units in June 2024, down from 13,827 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year decline. Following closely, the Hyundai Venue secured the fourth position with sales of 9,890 units, showing a 15 per cent decrease from 11,606 units sold in the same period twelve months ago.

The second generation Venue appears to be in the works and it will likely be launched sometime next year. The Kia Sonet secured the fifth position with sales of 9,816 units in June 2024, up from 7,722 units in June 2023, marking a year-on-year sales increase of 27 per cent.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In June 2024 Sales In June 2023 1. Tata Punch (66%) 18,238 10,990 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (25%) 13,172 10,578 3. Tata Nexon (-13%) 12,066 13,827 4. Hyundai Venue (-15%) 9,890 11,606 5. Kia Sonet (27%) 9,816 7,722 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%) 9,688 7,991 7. Mahindra XUV 3XO (67%) 8,500 5,094 8. Mahindra Thar (38%) 5,376 3,899 9. Toyota Taisor 3,185 – 10. Nissan Magnite (-17%) 2,107 2,552

Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx took the sixth spot with 9,688 units sold, showing a positive year-on-year growth of 21 per cent compared to 7,991 units sold in the same period last year. The recently introduced Mahindra XUV 3XO achieved sales of 8,500 units last month, up from 5,094 units in June 2023, reflecting a significant year-on-year growth of 67 per cent.

This growth marks it as the highest within the top ten, indicating a positive initial reception for the SUV and it finished ahead of Mahindra Thar, Toyota Taisor and Nissan Magnite. The lifestyle off-road SUV registered a total of 5,376 units as against 3,899 units in June 2023 with a healthy year-on-year volume increase of 38 per cent.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor managed a total of 3,185 units while the Nissan Magnite posted 2,107 units against 2,552 units with a de-growth of 17 per cent to finish tenth.