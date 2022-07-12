Top 10 Compact SUVs June 2022 – Nexon, Venue, XUV300, Kiger, Sonet

Tata Nexon was the most sold compact SUV in India in June 2022 ahead of Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser

The compact SUV segment has been all the rage in the domestic market and its popularity is consistently growing with more buyers preferring to shell out more than Rs. 10 lakh for owning their first-time cars. It must be said that the compact SUVs’ prices have also increased dramatically in recent times due to various reasons.

Last month, Tata Nexon finished on top of the compact SUV sales table as 14,295 units were sold against 8,033 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 78 per cent. The Tata Punch micro SUV is slotted below the Nexon in the brand’s SUV portfolio and last month, it finished second in the sub-4m SUV standings.

In the month of June 2022, the Punch registered a total of 10,414 units. The Hyundai Venue received a facelift only a while ago with a number of revisions inside and out. The Korean SUV posted a total of 10,321 units against 4,865 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 112 per cent.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (78%) 14,295 8,033 2. Tata Punch 10,414 – 3. Hyundai Venue (112%) 10,321 4,865 4. Kia Sonet (25%) 7,455 5,963 5. Toyota Urban Cruiser (105%) 5,301 2,584 6. Mahindra XUV300 (3%) 4,754 4,615 7. Maruti Brezza (-66%) 4,404 12,833 8. Renault Kiger (68%) 3,411 2,035 9. Nissan Magnite (2%) 3,331 3,252 10. Honda WR-V (29%) 599 466

The Kia Sonet came in at fourth with a total of 7,455 units against 5,963 units in June 2021 with a YoY volume growth of 25 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser finished in the fifth position with 5,301 units against 2,584 units with a YoY volume growth of 105 per cent. The heavily updated UC is expected to launch in the coming months.

In the second half of the table, the Mahindra XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 4,754 units against 4,615 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 3 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the seventh position with 4,404 unit sales against 12,833 units in June 2021 with a YoY drop of 66 per cent.

The all-new Brezza was introduced only recently and its impact will be seen on the sales charts only in the coming months. The Renault Kiger finished in the eighth position with 3,411 units against 2,035 units with a YoY growth of 68 per cent while the Nissan Magnite and Honda WR-V covered ninth and tenth positions respectively.