Top 10 Compact SUVs July 2024 – Punch, Fronx, Sonet, XUV 3XO, Venue

In July 2024, the Tata Punch stood on top ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Fronx in the compact SUV sales table

In the top 10 SUV compact sales table for July 2024, the Tata Punch continued to be the most sold model but in the overall SUV sales, the micro SUV lost the numero uno position to Hyundai’s Creta as the midsize SUV recorded recorded its highest ever month sales.

The Tata Punch recorded sales of 16,121 units, up from 12,019 units in June 2023, reflecting a 34 per cent year-on-year growth. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured second place with 14,676 units sold, down from 16,543 units in the previous year, showing an 11 per cent year-on-year decline.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV secured the third position with 13,902 units sold, up from 12,349 units in the same period last year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year growth and this month sees notable discounts are being offered on the popular SUV.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Tata Punch (34%) 16,121 12,019 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (-11%) 14,676 16,543 3. Tata Nexon (13%) 13,902 12,349 4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (-17%) 10,925 13,220 5. Mahindra XUV 3XO (121%) 10,000 4,533 6. Kia Sonet (123%) 9,459 4,245 7. Hyundai Venue (-12%) 8,840 10,062 8. Hyundai Exter (-14%) 6,037 7,000 9. Toyota Taisor 2,640 – 10. Nissan Magnite (-7%) 2,011 2,152

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx ranked as the fourth best-selling SUV in the country last month, with 10,925 units sold compared to 13,220 units in the same period last year, reflecting a 17 per cent year-on-year decline. The Mahindra XUV 3XO secured the fifth position, achieving 10,000 unit sales, a significant increase from 4,533 units in July 2023.

This resulted in a massive year-on-year sales surge of 121 per cent, as the Mahindra XUV 3XO has consistently impressed since its debut. The Kia Sonet secured the sixth position with 9,459 units sold last month, compared to 4,245 units in the same period in 2023, marking an appreciable 123 per cent year-on-year volume increase. The Hyundai Venue came in at seventh with 8,840 units as against 10,062 units with a YoY drop of 12 per cent.

The second generation Venue is expected to launch sometime next year to boost its volumes. The Hyundai Exter was the eighth most sold compact SUV last month with 6,037 unit sales as against 7,000 units with a YoY drop of 14 per cent. The Toyota Taisor and Nissan Magnite rounded out the top ten.