Top 10 Compact SUVs July 2023 – Brezza, Fronx, Nexon, Exter, XUV300

Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Nexon and Tata Punch in the top ten compact SUV sales table for the month of July 2023

In the month of July 2023, Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts with a domestic total of 16,543 units as against 9,709 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 70 per cent. The Fronx compact SUV coupe was the second most sold compact SUV in India last month.

Sold through Nexa dealerships, the Fronx has been well-received by customers since its launch a few months ago. It posted a total of 13,220 units while the Tata Nexon finished in the third position with a total of 12,349 units against 14,214 units with a YoY volume decline of 13 per cent. The facelifted Nexon will more likely launch in the coming months.

Its sibling, the Tata Punch, was the fourth most sold compact SUV in India last month as 12,019 units were recorded against 11,007 units in July 2022 with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. The CNG version of the Punch debuted a few days ago to compete directly with the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.

Compact SUV Sales Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Maruti Brezza (70%) 16,543 9,709 2. Maruti Fronx 13,220 – 3. Tata Nexon (-13%) 12,349 14,214 4. Tata Punch (9%) 12,019 11,007 5. Hyundai Venue (-16%) 10,062 12,000 6. Hyundai Exter 7,000 – 7. Mahindra XUV300 (-24%) 4,533 5,937 8. Kia Sonet (-41%) 4,245 7,215 9. Nissan Magnite (-40%) 2,152 3,583 10. Renault Kiger (-60%) 1,043 2,597

The rivalry with the Exter will certainly intensify in the coming months as the Korean SUV has already made its mark by featuring sixth in the top ten compact SUV sales charts in July 2023. Its bigger sibling, the Venue, slotted in at fifth with a domestic tally of 10,062 units as against 12,000 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 16 per cent. The Mahindra XUV300 came in at seventh with 4,533 units as against 5,937 units in July 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 24 per cent. Mahindra is currently developing the updated version of the XUV300 taking design inspiration from the XUV700 and it will have a brand new interior as well.

The Kia Sonet recorded a total of 4,245 units as against 7,215 units with a YoY drop of 41 per cent to finish eighth. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively.