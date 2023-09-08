Top 10 Compact SUVs August 2023 – Brezza, Fronx, Nexon, Exter, Punch

Maruti Suzuki Brezza posted 14,572 unit sales in August 2023 as against 15,193 units with a YoY sales drop of 4 per cent in India

In the month of August 2023, Maruti Suzuki Brezza continued to finish on top of the compact SUV sales charts as 14,572 units were sold against 15,193 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 4 per cent. Tata Motors’ Punch was the second most sold compact SUV in India with a total of 14,523 units.

In comparison to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 12,006 units, a YoY sales increase of 21 per cent was noted. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 12,164 units. The Hyundai Venue slotted in at fourth with a domestic total of 10,948 units as against 11,240 units in August 2022.

This led to a YoY sales drop of 3 per cent. Tata unveiled the facelifted Nexon a few days ago and its official prices will be announced on September 14. Thus, the outgoing model recorded a total of 8,049 unit sales last month as against 15,085 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY drop of 47 per cent in India.

Compact SUV Sales Sales In August 2023 Sales In August 2022 1. Maruti Brezza (-4%) 14,572 15,193 2. Tata Punch (21%) 14,523 12,006 3. Maruti Fronx 12,164 – 4. Hyundai Venue (-3%) 10,948 11,240 5. Tata Nexon (-47%) 8,049 15,085 6. Hyundai Exter 7,430 – 7. Mahindra XUV300 (16%) 4,992 4,322 8. Kia Sonet (-47%) 4,120 7,838 9. Nissan Magnite (-29%) 2,258 3,194 10. Renault Kiger (-65%) 929 2,641

In the second half of the table, Hyundai’s Exter finished in the sixth position with a total of 7,430 units while Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger covered the remaining positions. The Mahindra XUV300 posted 4,992 units in August 2023 as against 4,322 units with a YoY sales increase of 16 per cent.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer is currently working on the updated version of the XUV300 with big revisions inside and out and it will more likely be introduced in early 2024. The Kia Sonet garnered a total of 4,120 units as against 7,838 units with a YoY decline of 47 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger finished in the ninth and tenth places respectively. The Magnite managed a total of 2,258 units against 3,194 units with a drop of 29 per cent. The Renault Kiger recorded just 929 units.