Top 10 Compact SUVs Jan 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Fronx, Venue, XUV 3XO

In January 2025, Tata Punch led the way in the compact SUV sales charts ahead of Nexon, Fronx, Brezza, Venue and XUV 3XO

Compact SUVs remained a top choice for Indian buyers in January 2025 with many models showing strong numbers. Within the top 25 cars sold, 9 of them were compact SUVs. Tata Punch led the segment, selling 16,231 units. Though this marked a 10 per cent dip from last year, its practicality, fuel efficiency and SUV stance kept it a popular option.

Not far behind, the Tata Nexon recorded 15,397 units, also seeing a 10 per cent drop compared to the previous year. Despite increasing competition, Nexon’s reputation for safety, design and multiple powertrain options helped it maintain strong sales. Maruti Fronx, which has a compact SUV coupe design, posted an 11 per cent growth, reaching 15,192 units.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured 14,747 units in January 2025 as against 15,303 units during the same period last year with a sales dip of 4 per cent. Hyundai Venue followed closely, selling 11,106 units but its numbers fell by 6 per cent as 11,831 units were registered in January 2024. Even with a slight slowdown, its tech-loaded cabin and expansive engines ensured steady demand.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) January 2025 Sales January 2024 Sales 1. Punch (-10%) 16,231 17,978 2. Nexon (-10%) 15,397 17,182 3. Fronx (+11%) 15,192 13,643 4. Brezza (-4%) 14,747 15,303 5. Venue (-6%) 11,106 11,831 6. XUV 3XO (+76%) 8,454 4,817 7. Sonet (-38%) 7,194 11,530 8. Exter (-26%) 6,068 8,229 9. Syros 5,546 – 10. Taisor 2,470 –

Among the big gainers, Mahindra’s XUV 3XO surged 76 per cent from last year, clocking 8,454 units. A combination of aggressive pricing, modern features and a rugged build helped it carve a space in the competitive segment. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet recorded 7,194 units as against 11,530 units with a 38 per cent YoY drop.

Hyundai Exter, which found 6,068 buyers, faced the steepest decline at 26 per cent, indicating tough competition in the entry-level SUV space. The Kia Syros made a solid debut with 5,546 units, proving that new entrants can still make an impact in the ever-evolving compact SUV market. It is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.

The Syros emphasises practicality, spacious and comfort compared to the Sonet and is sold with a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor rounded out the top ten with 2,470 units last month.