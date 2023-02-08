Top 10 Compact SUVs Jan 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue, Sonet

Tata Nexon posted 15,567 unit sales in January 2023 as against 13,816 units with a YoY growth of 13 per cent

Tata Motors’ Nexon continued to be the most sold SUV in the country and it also headed the compact SUV sales table. Since the launch of the updated Nexon in January 2020, the sales of the sub-four-metre SUV have been on the rise and over the last two years, it has certainly impressed by outselling its rivals as well as midsize SUVs.

In the first month of 2023, the Nexon recorded a domestic total of 15,567 units as against 13,816 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the second position and the arrival of the new generation model has certainly been paying dividends in recent months.

The Brezza posted 14,359 unit sales in January 2023 as against 9,576 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales surge of 50 per cent. The Brezza endured the highest Year-on-Year volume growth in the segment as well. The Tata Punch made its local debut in late 2021 and it has been a resounding success for the homegrown brand.

Top 10 Compact SUVs January 2023 January 2022 1. Tata Nexon (13%) 15,567 13,816 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (50%) 14,359 9,576 3. Tata Punch (20%) 12,006 10,027 4. Hyundai Venue (-6%) 10,738 11,377 5. Kia Sonet (30%) 9,261 6,904 6. Mahindra XUV300 (18%) 5,390 4,550 7. Nissan Magnite (-27%) 2,803 3,827 8. Renault Kiger (-62%) 1,153 3,053 9. Honda WR-V (-63%) 183 494 10. Toyota Urban Cruiser (41%) 0 2,590

The micro SUV does not have any direct rivals in India. Last month, 12,006 units were registered against 10,027 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 20 per cent. The Hyundai Venue finished in the fourth position with 10,738 unit sales as against 11,377 units in January 2022 with a YoY drop of 6 per cent.

The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold compact SUV in the country in Jan 2023 as 9,261 units were sold against 6,904 units with a YoY surge of 30 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Mahindra XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 5,390 units against 4,550 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 18 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite finished in the seventh position with 2,803 unit sales while the Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V ended up eighth and ninth respectively.