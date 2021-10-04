Top 10 Compact SUVs In Sep 2021 – Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV, Brezza

Tata Nexon finished on top of the sales charts with 9,211 units in the month of September 2021 as against 6,007 units with 53.3 per cent growth

In the month of September 2021, Tata Nexon finished on top of the sales charts for the first time since going on sale in late 2017. The sub-four-metre SUV has been garnering impressive sales tally in recent months and recorded its highest-ever monthly tally a few months ago as well. Last month, a cumulative domestic tally of 9,211 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 6,007 units, YoY volume growth of 53.3 per cent was seen and the Nexon also featured in the top ten overall sales charts. Its main rival, the Hyundai Venue, finished in the second position with 7,924 units as against 8,469 units during the corresponding month last year with a de-growth of 6.4 per cent.

Kia India’s Sonet finished third with 4,454 units as against 9,266 units during the same period in 2020 with a de-growth close to 52 per cent. The Mahindra XUV300 posted an almost identical sales tally compared to September 2020 as 3,693 units were recorded against 3,700 units in September 2020 to finish fourth in the compact SUV space.

Compact SUVs (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (53.3%) 9,211 6,007 2. Hyundai Venue (-6.4%) 7,924 8,469 3. Kia Sonet (-51.9%) 4,454 9,266 4. Mahindra XUV 300 (-0.1%) 3,693 3,700 5. Nissan Magnite 2,330 – 6. Renault Kiger 2,312 – 7. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-79.5) 1,874 9,153 8. Toyota Urban Cruiser 816 – 9. Honda WR-V (-38.8%) 687 1,124 10. Ford EcoSport 0 3,558

Nissan Magnite was the fifth most sold compact SUV in the segment last month as 2,330 units were sold while Renault’s Kiger recorded 2,312 units to end up sixth. Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza garnered a total of only 1,874 units as against 9,153 units during the same period last year with the highest de-growth of them all of 79.5 per cent.

The Global C platform-based model found itself on the backfoot as it slotted in only at seventh as opposed to featuring in the top three. The rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Crusier, managed to post only 816 units as it finished in the eighth position ahead of Honda WR-V and the now discontinued Ford EcoSport.

The compact SUV will see plenty of action next year as well as Citroen’s second production for India will be the all-new India-specific C3.