Top Compact SUVs In Sep 2021 – Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Magnite, Kiger

Tata Nexon headed the compact SUV sales charts for the first time in September 2021 as 9,211 units were sold with a 53.3 per cent YoY growth

The overall sales numbers in the passenger car industry in the month of September 2021 resulted in a massive de-growth of 36.6 per cent on a YoY basis. This can be attributed to the semiconductor shortage hampering production across the board and many manufacturers are getting affected including the top volume sellers in the country.

Tata Motors’ sales tally stood strong nevertheless and the Nexon was the most sold compact SUV last month. It recorded 9,211 unit sales as against 6,007 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 53.3 per cent. It finished on top of the sub-four-metre SUV volume table ahead of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

The Hyundai Venue posted 7,924 units as against 8,469 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 6.4 per cent. The Kia Sonet recorded a massive decline of close to 52 per cent as only 4,454 units were sold against 9,266 units in September 2020. The Mahindra XUV300, in contrary, managed a near flat growth.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (53.3%) 9,211 6,007 2. Hyundai Venue (-6.4%) 7,924 8,469 3. Kia Sonet (-51.93%) 4,454 9,266 4. Mahindra XUV300 (-0.18%) 3,693 3,700 5. Nissan Magnite 2,330 – 6. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-74.74%) 2,312 9,153 7. Renault Kiger 1,874 – 8. Toyota Urban Cruiser 816 – 9. Honda WR-V (-38.87%) 687 1,124

In the month of September 2021, the XUV300 registered 3,693 units as against 3,700 units during the same period twelve months ago. The Nissan Magnite was the fifth most sold SUV in India last month as 2,330 units were recorded as it beat Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for the first time by a narrow margin of 18 units.

The Vitara Brezza regularly finishes in the top ten but the manufacturing constraints demoted it to sixth place in the compact SUV sales table as only 2,312 units were dispatched against 9,153 units with a huge drop in sales figures by 74.74 per cent. The Renault Kiger based on the same platform as the Nissan Magnite slotted in at seventh.

It garnered 1,874 units sales while Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Urban Cruiser posted 816 units to finish eighth ahead of Honda WR-V with 687 units. The Japanese crossover posted 1,124 units in September 2020 with 38.87 per cent negative growth.