Top 10 Compact SUVs In Nov 2021 – Brezza, Nexon, Magnite, Punch, Kiger

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished on top of the compact SUV sales charts in the month of November 2021 ahead of Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue

The compact SUV segment has been all the rage in recent times as customers flocking to buy a new car prefer the space in the majority due to its highly competitive nature, packed features offered by the SUVs, practicality, performance and interior space. The segment has witnessed plenty of activity in the last two years and the discerning buyers get plenty of options to choose from.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished on top of the sub-four-metre SUV sales charts in the month of November 2021 as 10,760 units were sold against 7,838 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 37.2 per cent. The Tata Nexon impressed yet again by finishing second with a YoY growth of 63.2 per cent.

The five-seater garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,831 units as against 6,021 units in November 2020. The Hyundai Venue was the third most sold compact SUV in India last month as 7,932 units were registered against 9,265 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with negative volume growth of 14.3 per cent.

Compact SUVs (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (37.2%) 10,760 7,838 2. Tata Nexon (63.2%) 9,831 6,021 3. Hyundai Venue (-14.3%) 7,932 9,265 4. Tata Punch 6,110 – 5. Kia Sonet (-58.6%) 4,719 11,417 6. Mahindra XUV 300 (-10%) 4,006 4,458 7. Toyota Urban Cruiser (0.6%) 2,850 2,832 8. Nissan Magnite 2,292 – 9. Renault Kiger 2,062 – 10. Honda WR-V (-87.4%) 120 958

The Tata Punch micro SUV posted a total of 6,110 units and it debuted only a few weeks ago. The five-seater derives power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and is packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connectivity.

The micro SUV space will see a lot of activity in the coming years as the good reception for Tata Punch could prompt manufacturers to step in with new products. The Kia Sonet finished in the fifth position with 4,719 unit sales as against 11,417 units in November 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 58.6 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 4,006 units as against 4,458 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 10 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser was the seventh most sold compact SUV in India last month with 2,850 units while Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V covered the remaining three places.