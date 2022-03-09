Top 10 Compact SUVs In Feb 2022 – Nexon, Venue, Brezza, Sonet, Kiger

Tata Nexon recorded a total of 12,259 units against 7,929 units in February 2021 with a massive YoY volume increase of 54.6 per cent

In the compact SUV segment, Tata Nexon led the way ahead of Hyundai Venue and Tata Punch in the month of February 2022. The homegrown manufacturer recently announced to have rolled out three lakh units of the Nexon and underlining its popularity, the sub-four-metre SUV has been posting impressive sales numbers in recent times.

Last month, 12,259 units were recorded against 7,929 units in February 2021 with a massive YoY volume increase of 54.6 per cent. The Hyundai Venue was the second most sold compact SUV in India as 10,212 units were posted against 11,224 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales dip of 9 per cent.

The Tata Punch came in at third and since its debut late last year, it has certainly hit the home run. The micro SUV offered in four variants racked up a total of 9,592 units last month while the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the fourth position with 9,256 units sales as against 11,585 units in February 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 20 per cent.

Compact SUVs In Feb (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (54.6%) 12,259 7,929 2. Hyundai Venue (-9%) 10,212 11,224 3. Tata Punch 9,592 – 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-20%) 9,256 11,585 5. Kia Sonet (-23%) 6,154 7,997 6. Mahindra XUV300 (42%) 4,511 3,174 7. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-7.8%) 2,387 2,590 8. Renault Kiger (-26.4%) 2,247 3,053 9. Nissan Magnite (-46.2%) 2,059 3,827 10. Honda WR-V (-1%) 489 494

The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold compact SUV in the country last month as 6,154 units were recorded against 7,997 units in February 2021 with a sales de-growth of 23 per cent on a YoY basis. In the second half of the table, Mahindra had the XUV300 finish in the sixth position as 4,511 units were sold against 3,174 units with a YoY surge of 42 per cent.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser slotted in at seventh with 2,387 units against 2,590 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 7.8 per cent. The Renault Kiger finished in the eighth position with 2,247 units against 3,053 units with a YoY de-growth of 26.4 per cent as it ended up ahead of Nissan Magnite and Honda WR-V.

The Magnite posted 2,059 units against 3,827 units with a decline of 46.2 per cent while the Honda WR-V recorded 489 unit sales against 494 units with a YoY drop of 1 per cent.