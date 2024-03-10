Top 10 Compact SUVs February 2024 – Punch, Venue, Exter, XUV300

In the sales charts for top 10 compact SUVs in February 2024, Tata Punch led the way ahead of Brezza, Nexon, Fronx and Sonet

The compact SUV segment continues to command a significant share of volume sales in the domestic auto market, and last month was no exception. Leading the pack, the Tata Punch recorded an impressive 18,438 unit sales with a substantial year-on-year volume increase of 65 per cent compared to the 11,169 units sold during the same period twelve months ago.

Securing the second position, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza maintained its consistency with 15,765 unit sales. Despite a minor fluctuation, with 15,787 units sold in February 2023, the Brezza demonstrated near-flat growth, reaffirming its steady performance in the segment.

The Tata Nexon slipped to the third position, recording a domestic total of 14,395 units. This resulted in a modest year-on-year growth of 3 per cent, compared to the 13,914 units sold during the same period last year. Following closely behind, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured the fourth position with 14,168 units sold.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) February 2024 Sales February 2023 Sales 1. Tata Punch (65%) 18,438 11,169 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,765 15,787 3. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,395 13,914 4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 14,168 – 5. Kia Sonet (-7%) 9,102 9,836 6. Hyundai Venue (-11%) 8,933 9,997 7. Hyundai Exter 7,582 – 8. Mahindra XUV300 (11%) 4,218 3,809 9. Nissan Magnite (26%) 2,755 2,184 10. Renault Kiger (-42%) 1,047 1,802

In the rankings, the Kia Sonet clinched the fifth spot with 9,102 units sold as against 9,836 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales dip of 7 per cent. Following behind was its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, as 8,933 units were recorded against 9,997 units in February 2023 with a YoY volume de-growth of 11 per cent.

The Hyundai Exter is the second new entrant to feature in the top ten as it was only launched last year. The micro SUV posted 7,582 units while the Mahindra XUV300 came in at eighth with 4,218 unit sales as against 3,809 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 11 per cent.

It is worth noting that the facelifted version of the XUV300 will launch soon in India with big updates inside and out. The Nissan Magnite finished ninth with 2,755 units against 2,184 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent while the Renault Kiger rounded out the top ten with 1,047 units against 1,802 units with a sharp dip of 42 per cent.