Top 10 Compact SUVs December 2024 – Brezza, Punch, Nexon, Thar

In December 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished on top of the charts for compact SUVs as it beat Punch, Nexon, Fronx and Venue

In December 2024, the compact SUV segment showcased notable shifts in sales performance and consumer preferences, indicating significant growth for some models while others saw a decline. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerged as the leader with a substantial 35% growth, selling 17,336 units compared to 12,844 in December 2023.

It was also the most sold passenger vehicle in India in the final month of the year. The Tata Punch secured second place, with a 9% increase in sales, moving 15,073 units in December 2024, up from 13,787 units the previous year. Its consistent performance underlines its popularity in the micro SUV segment. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon, a long-time favourite, experienced an 11% decline, selling 13,536 units compared to 15,284 in December 2023. This slight dip reflects increasing competition in the compact SUV market.

Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx continued to gain traction, achieving an 11% growth with 10,752 units sold in December 2024, up from 9,692 units a year earlier. Hyundai Venue, another segment stalwart, saw a marginal 1% decrease, recording 10,265 sales compared to 10,383 in December 2023. The next generation Venue is currently under development and it could arrive later this year or in 2026.

Also Read: 5 New Compact SUVs Launching Next Year You Should Wait For

Rank Top 10 Compact SUVs December 2024 December 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (35%) 17,336 12,844 2. Tata Punch (9%) 15,073 13,787 3. Tata Nexon (-11%) 13,536 15,284 4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (11%) 10,752 9,692 5. Hyundai Venue (-1%) 10,265 10,383 6. Mahindra Thar (32%) 7,659 5,793 7. Mahindra XUV 3X0 (97%) 7,000 3,550 8. Hyundai Exter (-30%) 5,270 7,516 9. Kia Sonet 3,337 10 10. Toyota Taisor 2,628 –