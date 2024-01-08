Top 10 Compact SUVs Dec 2023 – Nexon, Fronx, Exter, Venue, Magnite

The table of top 10 compact SUVs in December 2023 saw Tata Nexon finishing on top ahead of Punch, Brezza and Venue

In December 2023, Tata Motors’ Nexon retained its top position in the compact SUV sales charts. It was also the most sold passenger car in the country and the highest sold SUV. The Nexon helped Tata to record its highest yearly sales in CY2023 and it garnered a total of 15,284 units last month as against 12,053 units in December 2022.

This led to a YoY sales growth of 27 per cent as the recently facelifted Nexon has been well received by customers. Its sibling, the Tata Punch, was the third most sold passenger car in India and finished second in its segment. The micro SUV registered a domestic tally of 13,787 units as against 10,586 units with a YoY sales increase of 30 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the third position with 12,844 unit sales as against 11,200 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 15 per cent while the Hyundai Venue garnered a total of 10,383 units as against 8,285 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 25 per cent in India.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) December 2023 Sales December 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (27%) 15,284 12,053 2. Tata Punch (30%) 13,787 10,586 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (15%) 12,844 11,200 4. Hyundai Venue (25%) 10,383 8,285 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 9,692 – 6. Hyundai Exter 7,516 – 7. Mahindra XUV300 (-27%) 3,550 4,850 8. Nissan Magnite (6%) 2,150 2,020 9. Renault Kiger (-59%) 865 2,096 10. Kia Sonet 10 5,772

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished in the fifth position with a total of 9,692 units. The compact SUV coupe has seen a large number of takers since its market launch and it derives power from a 1.2L K-series petrol and a 1.0L turbo Booster Jet petrol engine. It will spawn a Toyota derivative in the name of Urban Cruiser Taisor this year.

In the second half of the table, the Hyundai Exter recorded a total of 7,516 units in sixth position. The Mahindra XUV300 posted 3,550 units last month as against 4,850 units in December 2022 with a YoY negative volume increase of 27 per cent. The Nissan Magnite finished in the eighth position with 2,150 units as against 2,020 units.

The Magnite registered a YoY growth of 6 per cent but its sibling, the Renault Kiger, could only manage 865 units as against 2,096 units with a YoY decline of 59 per cent. The Kia Sonet rounded out the top ten with just 10 units as the facelift’s price announcement will happen soon and the numbers will indeed take a surge.