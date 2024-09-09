Top 10 Compact SUVs August 2024 – Brezza, Punch, Venue, Taisor, Fronx

In the sales chart for the top 10 compact SUVs in August 2024, Maruti Suzuki Brezza secured the top position ahead of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Nexon

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza reclaimed its top spot in the sales charts with an impressive tally. The compact SUV achieved 19,190 units, a significant increase from the 14,572 units sold in August 2023, representing a notable 32 per cent year-on-year growth. This surge also solidified the Brezza’s position as the most sold SUV in the country last month.

The Tata Punch dropped to the second position in August 2024, registering sales of 15,643 units, which marked an 8 per cent rise compared to the 14,523 units sold in August 2023. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured third place with 12,387 units sold, showing a slight 2 per cent year-on-year growth from the 12,164 units achieved during the same month last year.

The Tata Nexon delivered strong sales figures in August 2024, with 12,289 units sold, representing a notable 53 per cent rise from the 8,049 units sold in August 2023. Despite this growth, the Nexon has faced increased competition from the Tata Punch, which has significantly impacted its sales, causing the Nexon to slip to fourth place in the top ten SUV sales charts.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (32%) 19,190 14,572 2. Tata Punch (8%) 15,643 14,523 3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (2%) 12,387 12,164 4. Tata Nexon (53%) 12,289 8,049 5. Kia Sonet (144%) 10,073 4,120 6. Hyundai Venue (-17%) 9,085 10,948 7. Mahindra XUV3XO (80%) 9,000 4,992 8. Hyundai Exter (-11%) 6,632 7,430 9. Toyota Taisor 3,213 – 10. Nissan Magnite 2,257 2,258

Last month saw the Kia Sonet emerge as the fifth best-selling SUV in India, registering 10,073 units, a remarkable 144 per cent increase compared to the 4,120 units sold in August 2023. This marked the highest year-on-year growth among the top ten SUVs.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue secured the sixth spot with 9,085 units sold, reflecting a 17 per cent decline compared to the 10,948 units sold during the same period last year. The Mahindra XUV3XO came in seventh with 9,000 units as against 4,992 units in August 2023 with a YoY surge of 80 per cent.

The Hyundai Exter finished eighth with 6,632 units against 7,430 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 11 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Nissan Magnite covered the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 3,213 units and 2,257 units.