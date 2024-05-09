Top 10 Compact SUVs April 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Fronx, Venue, Sonet

In April 2024, the Tata Punch topped the list of the best-selling compact SUVs, outpacing the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Fronx and Nexon

In April 2024, the Tata Punch micro SUV dominated the SUV sales chart, recording 19,158 units compared to 10,934 units in the same month the previous year, marking a 75 per cent year-over-year growth. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came in second with 17,113 units sold, up from 11,836 units the previous year, representing a 45 percent increase.

Compact and midsize SUVs continued to lead the sales charts, maintaining their strong popularity. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured third place with 14,286 units sold in April 2024, a significant increase from 8,784 units in the same month in 2023, resulting in a 63 per cent year-over-year growth.

The Tata Nexon fell to fourth place in April 2024, with 11,168 units sold, a decrease from 15,002 units during the same month in 2023. This represents a year-over-year decline of 26 per cent. The compact SUV’s sales have been dipping recently, especially as the Tata Punch has been achieving record-breaking sales numbers in the industry.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Tata Punch (75%) 19,158 10,934 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (45%) 17,113 11,836 3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (63%) 14,286 8,784 4. Tata Nexon (-26%) 11,168 15,002 5. Hyundai Venue (-12%) 9,120 10,342 6. Kia Sonet (-19%) 7,901 9,744 7. Hyundai Exter 7,756 – 8. Mahindra XUV300 (-21%) 4,003 5,062 9. Nissan Magnite (-8%) 2,404 2,617 10. Renault Kiger (-9%) 1,059 1,162

The Hyundai Venue ranked as the fifth best-selling compact SUV in India in April 2024 with 9,120 units sold, down from 10,342 units the previous year, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 12 per cent. The Kia Sonet took the sixth spot with 7,901 units sold, a drop from 9,744 units in April 2023, indicating a 19 per cent decrease.

The Hyundai Exter was the seventh most sold compact SUV in the country last month as 7,756 units were garnered. The XUV 300 came in at eighth with 4,003 units against 5,062 units with a YoY drop of 21 per cent. A few days ago, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, the facelifted version of the XUV 300 in India with a host of advancements inside and out.

With a competitive price range between Rs. 7.49 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this model is expected to make a strong impact on sales in the coming months. In April 2024, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger ranked ninth and tenth respectively in compact SUV sales.