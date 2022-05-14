Top 10 Compact SUVs April 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, XUV300, Magnite, Sonet

Tata Nexon led the way ahead of Brezza and Punch with a total of 13,471 units against 6,938 units with a YoY sales growth of just over 94 per cent

The Nexon compact SUV finished on top of the sales charts in its segment with a total of 13,471 units against 6,938 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of just over 94 per cent. It was also the most sold SUV in the country last month as its good run of form continues. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished in the second position.

The sub-4m SUV recorded a total of 11,764 unit sales last month as against 11,220 units in April 2021 with YoY volume growth of 4.8 per cent. The heavily updated Brezza is expected to be launched sometime next year with a whole host of changes inside and out and it will likely become the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG powertrain.

The Tata Punch micro SUV finished in the third position with 10,132 units while the Hyundai Venue came in at fourth with 8,392 units against 11,245 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 25.3 per cent. The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold compact SUV in India last month as 5,404 units were registered.

Top 10 Compact SUVs (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (94.1%) 13,471 6,938 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (4.8%) 11,764 11,220 3. Tata Punch 10,132 – 4. Hyundai Venue (-25.3%) 8,392 11,245 5. Kia Sonet (-30%) 5,404 7,724 6. Mahindra XUV300 (-5.6%) 3,909 4,144 7. Toyota Urban Cruiser (66.6%) 3,524 2,115 8. Renault Kiger (-6.5%) 2,618 2,800 9. Nissan Magnite (-32.3%) 1,966 2,904 10. Honda WR-V (-46.8%) 635 1,194

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 7,724 units, a YoY sales decline of 30 per cent was seen. In the second half of the table, Mahindra XUV300 finished in the sixth position with 3,909 units as against 4,144 units in April 2021 with a YoY volume drop of 5.6 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser slotted in at seventh with a total of 3,524 units.

In April 2021, the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza garnered a total of 2,115 leading to YoY growth of 66.6 per cent last time out. Following the launch of the revised Brezza, the Urban Cruiser is also expected to get a big update. The Renault Kiger finished in the eighth position with 2,618 units against 2,800 units with a YoY sales decline of 6.5 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite finished in the ninth position with 1,966 units against 2,904 units with a YoY drop of 32.3 per cent while the Honda WR-V rounded out the top ten.