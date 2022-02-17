Top 10 CNG Cars Sold In 2021 – Wagon R, Ertiga, Aura, i10, Dzire, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dominated the top ten CNG sales charts in 2021 as the former posted a total of 1,87,406 units

The CNG segment has certainly been on a roll lately as customers wanting to own an affordable car with high efficiency have their eyes set on the space and manufacturers are certainly responding to their demand. In the calendar year 2021, a total of 1,25,196 units of CNG cars were sold in India – the highest volume ever in a CY.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are relishing the opportunity as the top ten most sold CNG cars list is dominated by them, and both brands are expected to bring in new CNG models across different segments to capitalise on the popularity. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a cumulative domestic tally of 1,87,406 units with CNG models last year.

It was responsible for more than 83 per cent of the grand total. Tata is quickly responding too as the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor were launched recently and more CNG models are in the developmental stage. The Wagon R topped the list with 78,122 units as CNG variants contributed to 42 per cent of the hatchback’s total volume last year.

Top 10 CNG Cars (Contribution) CNG Sales In 2021 Total Sales In 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (42%) 78,122 1,83,850 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (45%) 51,076 1,14,408 3. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (23%) 25,878 1,14,524 4. Hyundai Aura (51%) 19,127 37,584 5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (15%) 14,326 95,515 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (12%) 14,196 1,16,222 7. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (20%) 6,679 32,853 8. Maruti Suzuki Alto (4%) 6,529 1,66,233 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (8%) 4,926 65,478 10. Hyundai Santro (17%) 4,131 24,142

Interestingly, the Ertiga finished in the second position with 51,076 units and compared to the 1,14,408 unit total sales, the CNG variants were responsible for 45 per cent of the MPV’s sales. The Eeco was the third most sold CNG car in the country last year as 25,878 units were recorded with the contribution standing at 23 per cent to the total.

The Hyundai Aura slotted in at fourth with 19,127 unit CNG sales as the compact sedan had it at the highest at 51 per cent as the petrol and diesel penetration stood at 46 and 3 per cent respectively. The CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios contributed to 15 per cent of the overall total as 95,515 units were posted last year.

In the second half of the table, the Dzire compact sedan finished in the sixth position ahead of Celerio, Alto, S-Presso and Santro. In the Alto and S-Presso, the CNG contribution was only 4 and 8 per cent respectively while the Santro had it at 17 per cent. 88 per cent of the customers preferred petrol variants over CNG in the Dzire.