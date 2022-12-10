Top 10 CNG Cars Launched In 2022 – 7 Maruti, 2 Tata, 1 Toyota

With a total of 13 CNG models on sale in the market, Maruti Suzuki has the biggest CNG portfolio in the Indian market

With CNG cars now getting popular, many brands are expanding their CNG portfolio in the country including Maruti, Tata, and Hyundai. As many as 10 new CNG cars were launched in the country in 2022 including seven new Maruti CNG cars.

1. Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza

The Maruti Baleno CNG and the Toyota Glanza CNG became the first premium hatchbacks in the country to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit and are priced from Rs 8.28 lakh and Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both the cars are offered with a 1.2L K12 bi-fuel CNG engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 77 bhp and 98.5 Nm respectively.

2. Maruti Alto K10 CNG/ Celerio CNG/ S-Presso

Maruti also launched the new Alto K10, Celerio and updated S-Presso this year and all three hatchbacks are offered with petrol as well as CNG powertrain options. Powering these hatchbacks is a 1.0L K10C engine that boasts a peak power output of 57 bhp and 82 Nm of maximum torque in the CNG mode.

3. Maruti Dzire CNG/ Swift CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Swift are one of the most popular cars in the country and attract buyers with their feature-rich and premium packages. The brand recently introduced CNG powertrain options with both cars for buyers looking for a cheaper-to-run iteration of the Swift and the Dzire. For those wondering, the cars get a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that generates a peak power and torque output of 77 bhp and 98.5 Nm respectively.

4. Maruti XL6

The Maruti XL6 is one of the most VFM and practical MPV in its class and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Kia Carens. The brand recently launched the new XL6 CNG in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offering it with a 1.5L K15C engine that delivers 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque. The claimed fuel economy for this motor stands at 26.32 km/kg.

5. Tata Tiago CNG/ Tigor CNG

The Tata Tiago and the Tigor are one of the safest cars in the Indian market under Rs 10 lakh and are offered with two engine options – 1.2L Revotron petrol and 1.2L Revotron Bi-Fuel CNG. The CNG powertrain boasts a peak power and torque output of 73 bhp and 95 Nm respectively while the claimed fuel economy stands at 26.49 km/kg. Both these cars offer an extremely strong package for buyers looking for a safe and comfortable CNG car for their everyday commute.