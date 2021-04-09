Top 10 Cars With The Highest Waiting Period As Of April 2021

Here, we have listed the top 10 vehicles that have extremely high waiting periods in the Indian market, as of April 2021

2021 is quite a busy year for the automobile industry of India, with plenty of new vehicles launched so far, and plenty more to come soon. The demand for new cars has been growing strong these days, which is a positive sign. However, in some cases, the massive demand (coupled with the global semiconductor shortage) has caused the waiting periods of select vehicles to touch new heights.

Listed below are the top 10 vehicles currently available in the Indian market with sky-high waiting periods.

1. Mahindra Thar (up to 10 months)

Even though Mahindra has increased the production of the second-gen Thar, its waiting period continues to remain high due to its strong demand in the Indian market. Currently, you’d have to wait between 6 months to 10 months for your Thar to get delivered, depending on the variant chosen.

2. Hyundai Creta (up to 9 months)

The Creta is the best-selling SUV in the Indian market right now, thanks to its loaded equipment list and multiple engine options. However, due to such a strong demand, its waiting period is also quite high. For the base variant, the waiting period stretches up to 9 months, while for the other variants, you would have to wait for around 6 weeks to 3 months for delivery.

3. Maruti Ertiga (up to 8 months)

Maruti’s entry-level MPV, the Ertiga, is currently the best-selling MPV in India, due to its brilliant combination of affordability, low running costs, and good interior space. The vehicle has a waiting period of up to 8 months for select variants, in a few cities across India.

4. Nissan Magnite (up to 8 months)

Nissan Magnite has managed to gain a lot of popularity among buyers in quite a short time since its launch. Even though the manufacturer has increased the production of the vehicle, its waiting period continues to be extremely high. For the lower trim levels, the waiting period is as high as 8 months, although the top-spec trims have a relatively lower waiting period of around a month.

5. Kia Sonet (5 months)

Kia Sonet is perhaps the most feature-loaded compact SUV available in the Indian market, and it also offers multiple engine and transmission options. The Sonet also enjoys a lot of popularity among buyers, and its waiting period reaches up to 5 months in select cities across India.

6. Toyota Fortuner (4 months)

Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in India near the start of this year (along with the Fortuner Legender), and its sales have already gained a strong momentum in our market. The waiting period for the Fortuner currently ranges from around 2 months for the lower variants to 4 months for the higher variants.

7. Hyundai i20 (up to 3 months)

Hyundai i20 perhaps the most versatile hatchback on sale in India right now, thanks to its multiple engine/gearbox options, suitable for a wide range of budgets. The i20 is also filled to the brim with premium features, like a sunroof, a massive touchscreen infotainment system, and connected car tech. The vehicle has a maximum waiting period of around 3 months in a few cities across the country.

8. Tata Safari (up to 3 months)

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in India a little over a month ago, and buyers are reportedly lining up quickly to book one! Currently, the waiting period for the new Safari ranges from 1 to 3 months, depending on the city. Also, Tata has recently commenced deliveries of the Safari Adventure Persona, and thus, we expect the sales figures of the new Safari to increase further going forward.

9. MG Hector (up to 3 months)

MG Motor India first launched the Hector in our market back in 2019, and the SUV’s popularity has been strong among buyers since. Recently, the manufacturer announced that the waiting period for all its vehicles has increased to around 2 to 3 months. The company has stated increased customer demand as the reason, although the semiconductor chip shortage could also be one of the reasons.

10. Renault Kiger (up to 4 months)

Renault Kiger was launched in India in February 2021, and in such a short time, it has managed to generate respectable sales figures in our market. Due to the strong demand for the Kiger, its waiting period has gone up to around 16 weeks, depending on the variant chosen.