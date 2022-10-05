Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In October 2022

Here we give you the top ten list of cars with the highest waiting period in the month of October 2022 so that your purchase decision can be made easily

In the month of October 2022, brands like Mahindra, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Tata feature in the top ten list of cars having the highest waiting period in the domestic market. The Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 21 months for select variants and its bookings crossed one lakh units in just half an hour since the official reservations opened a few months ago.

The Scorpio N is currently priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries have already begun across the country. The Kia Carens made its local debut earlier this calendar year and it has a waiting period of up to 20 months. The premium MPV is offered in multiple seating configurations in a wide range.

It is also packed with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and connectivity. The standard safety features available in the Kia Carens are six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), DBC (Downhill Brake Control), disc brakes on all four wheels, etc.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 21 Months Kia Carens Up To 20 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up To 16 Months Kia Sonet Up to 11 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 9 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 7 Months Maruti Ertiga Up to 6 Months (10 Months for the CNG variant) Mahindra Thar Up To 6 Months Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder Up to 5-5.5 Months Maruti Baleno Up To 5 Months

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the highly attractive SUVs money can buy and is priced between Rs. lakh and Rs. lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had as a five- or a seven-seater and is powered by 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines. The customers wanting to own the XUV700 will have to wait up to 16 months depending on the variants.

The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 11 months while the Hyundai Creta has it at up to 9 months. The heavily updated version of the Hyundai Venue was launched only a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. Last month, it was the tenth most sold passenger car in the country and it has a waiting period of up to 7 months.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a waiting period of up to 6 months and those going for higher mileage, the CNG version has it up to 10 months. The Mahindra Thar’s waiting period stands at up to 6 months while the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have it up to 5-5.5 months and the Baleno up to 5 months.