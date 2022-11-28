Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In Nov 2022 – Scorpio N To Creta

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV has the highest waiting period of up to twenty one months amongst all other passenger cars in the Indian market

In the month of November 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Scorpio N has the highest waiting period of up to twenty one months depending on the variants chosen. The Scorpio N has been tremendously received amongst customers in the domestic market. It is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and is available in an expansive range.

The Kia Carens made its local debut in early 2022 and it has been well acclaimed. It has a waiting period of up to nineteen months. As for the performance, it uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine kicking out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel develops 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo 1.4-litre GDI petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm.

The transmission choices include a six-speed MT, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT. The Mahindra XUV700 also has a high waiting period in India and it currently stands at up to fifteen months for select variants. The XUV700 is retailed as a five- or a seven-seater and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 21 Months Kia Carens Up To 19 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up To 15 Months Kia Sonet Up to 10 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 6 Months Maruti Ertiga Up to 6 Months (10 Months for the CNG variant) Mahindra Thar Up To 5 Months Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder Up to 5 Months Maruti Baleno Up To 4 Months

Customers wanting to purchase a Kia Sonet will have to wait up to ten months for select variants in India. The midsize SUV is the second best-selling model in its segment behind Hyundai Creta and it will more likely get a facelift sometime later next year. Speaking of the Hyundai Creta, it has a waiting period of up to eight months.

In the second half of the table, the Hyundai Venue features in the sixth position with up to six months waiting period while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV has a similar waiting. The CNG variant of the Ertiga has up to ten months waiting period though and Maruti Suzuki has recently been expanding its CNG portfolio rapidly in the domestic market.

The Mahindra Thar has a waiting period of up to five months while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and its sibling the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have a similar waiting period of up to five months. The Baleno has it for up to four months.