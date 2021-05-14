Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In May 2021

Check out our list of the top 10 vehicles that have the highest waiting periods in the Indian market, as of May 2021

Just a month ago, it seemed like the Indian automobile industry was well on the path to recovery, thanks to healthy overall domestic sales. However, things then took a bad turn, and not just the auto sector, but the entire country has been affected. Many states in India are observing varying degrees of lockdown, and many carmakers had halted production temporary.

Also, the global semiconductor shortage has been affecting vehicle production for some time. Many cars in the Indian market now have extremely high waiting periods, and listed below are ten vehicles with the highest ones.

1. Mahindra Thar (up to a year)

Mahindra Thar enjoys extremely strong demand in the Indian market, and it has the highest waiting period out of all the vehicles on our list by a fair margin. Depending on the variant, buyers will have to wait anywhere from 7 months to 12 months to take delivery of one.

2. Maruti Ertiga (up to 9 months)

Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market, with a rather strong demand for its CNG-powered variants. As such, the waiting period for the Ertiga CNG has touched 9 months in certain cities! For the petrol-powered variants, the waiting period is much lower, reaching up to 5 months.

3. Nissan Magnite (up to 9 months)

The Magnite compact SUV is the most successful model in Nissan India’s lineup, and due to the high demand, the waiting period on it continues to grow, currently reaching up to a maximum of 9 months (depending on location). The manufacturer has stated that it would be increasing production to 3,500 units per month by July 2021, in order to reduce the wait.

4. Hyundai Creta (up to 9 months)

India’s best-selling SUV, Hyundai Creta, also has an extremely high waiting period on it. The highest waiting period is for the lower trims, around 9 months, while other variants can take up to 6 months to be delivered to customers, depending on the location.

5. MG Hector/Hector Plus (up to 6 months)

MG has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market with the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. Currently, both the models demand a waiting period between 5 months and 6 months, depending on the location of the dealership and the chosen variant.

6. Renault Kiger (6 months)

Renault introduced the Kiger compact SUV in the Indian market in February this year, and the vehicle has managed to garner a lot of popularity in such a short time. The current waiting period goes as high as 6 months, which isn’t as high as its cousin (Nissan Magnite), but is still a lot.

7. Kia Sonet (up to 5 months)

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular sub-4-metre SUVs in India. Kia India recently updated the Sonet with the brand’s new logo, along with a few additional features. With the update, the Sonet has become significantly more expensive, and it also has quite a high waiting period on it. Buyers will have to wait between 11 weeks and 20 weeks to get one delivered.

8. Kia Seltos (up to 5 months)

Just like the Sonet, the Seltos was also recently updated with the new logo and a few new features (including an iMT option with the 1.5L petrol engine) in the Indian market. Currently, the waiting period for the Seltos ranges between 3.5 months and 5 months, depending on the trim level and the dealership location.

9. Tata Nexon (up to 5 months)

Among all Tata passenger cars currently on sale in the Indian market, the Nexon has the highest waiting period. Depending on the location, buyers would have to wait between 3 months and 5 months to take delivery of a Tata Nexon (petrol and diesel variants). It should be noted that Tata Nexon EV has a much lower waiting period, around 2 months.

10. Maruti Swift (up to 5 months)

Maruti Swift is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, popular among enthusiasts and regular buyers alike. The waiting period for the hatchback has increased by a fair margin this month; most variants would take around 3 months for delivery, while select variants can take up to 5 months to reach customers.