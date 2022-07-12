Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In July 2022 – XUV700 To Ertiga

Mahindra XUV700 continues to have the highest waiting period in the Indian car market with a waiting period is up to 22 months

In the Indian car market, we’ve been seeing a rise in demand for newly launched cars in recent times. However, due to factors like semiconductor chip shortage, carmakers aren’t able to satiate that demand in a timely manner. This has led to many popular cars having sky-high waiting periods nowadays.

In the ongoing month (July 2022), the Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period of all cars currently on sale in India, reaching as high as 22 months for select variants! Its sibling – Mahindra Thar – also has a massive waiting period, stretching up to a year for a few variants. Both these SUVs enjoy a very strong demand among buyers and New ScorpioN will be joining the list very soon.

The recently-launched Kia Carens has a waiting period of up to a year as well, but only on a few variants. For most variants, the official wait time ranges from 3 months to 5 months. Next in line is Kia’s subcompact SUV – Sonet – for which the wait till delivery varies from 3 months to 7 months, depending on the chosen variant.

Maruti Ertiga, the highest-selling MPV in the Indian market, demands a wait of around 5 months to 7 months between booking and taking delivery, with its CNG variant demanding an even higher wait – around 7 months to 9 months. As for Hyundai Creta, buyers now have to wait anywhere between 4 months to 7 months to take delivery.

Toyota Fortuner, due to its high demand, the waiting period for it goes as high as 7 months now. The same is the case with the new Baleno facelift – it has a waiting period of up to 4 months for select variants, thanks to strong demand.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 22 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Kia Carens Up to 12 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 7 months (9 months for the CNG variant) Kia Sonet Up to 7 months Hyundai Creta Up to 7 months Toyota Fortuner Up to 7 months Maruti Baleno Up to 4 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (up to 5 months for EV) Hyundai Venue Up to 4 months

For the IC-engine version of Tata Nexon (i.e. its petrol and diesel variants), the official wait time ranges between 2 months and 4 months. As for its electric version (Nexon EV), the wait till delivery is a little higher – around 5 months. Rounding off our list is the recently launched New Hyundai Venue, which has a waiting period of up to 4 months.