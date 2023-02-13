Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In Feb 2023 – Hycross To Vitara

Toyota Innova Hycross has the highest waiting period in India as it stands up to 18 months for select variants

In the month of February 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Hycross has the highest waiting period out of all the passenger cars sold in the domestic market. The new-gen Innova has been well received by customers and is based on a new monocoque chassis, which is stiffer as well as lighter.

The FWD MPV is offered in an expansive range and is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol and as 2.0-litre TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine with claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. It is also loaded with features on the inside including ADAS based driver assistive and safety technologies.

Some variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross has a waiting period of up to 18 months. The Mahindra Thar comes in the second position as buyers wanting to own the lifestyle off-road SUV will have to wait up to 17 months for some variants. More specifically, the recently launched rear-wheel-drive Thar is on high demand due to its attractive pricing.

Models Waiting Period In Feb 2023 Toyota Hycross Up to 18 Months Mahindra Thar Up to 17 Months Toyota Hyryder Up to 15 Months Mahindra Scorpio Up to 15 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up to 11 Months Kia Carens Up to 11 Months Maruti Brezza Up to 9 Months Kia Sonet Up to 9 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 7 Months

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as they share the engine lineup, platform and features list. But the Hyryder has a waiting period of up to 15 months while the Grand Vitara has it up to 7 months. More intriguingly, both SUVs are rolled out of Toyota’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

More Mahindra SUVs in the list as the Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 15 months while its bigger sibling, the XUV700 has it at 11 months. The Kia Carens was launched in India only a year ago and it has become a good seller for the Korean brand. It commands a waiting period of up to 11 months for some variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the highest waiting period amongst the compact SUVs as it stands up to 9 months for some variants while one of its main rivals, the Kia Sonet, has a waiting of up to 9 months. The Hyundai Creta midsize SUV currently leads its segment and it has a waiting period of up to 8 months.