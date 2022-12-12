Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In Dec 2022 – XUV700 To Nexon

The Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period in the month of December 2022 while Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet cover the top 4 places

In the final month of this calendar year, Mahindra & Mahindra’s flagship XUV700 has the highest waiting period of up to 15 months for select variants. While select entry-level variants can be had with a few months of waiting, the same cannot be said for every trim on offer. The Kia Carens comes in second with a waiting period of up to 11 months.

The MPV made its local debut earlier this year and it has been well-received by consumers. It is one of the top-selling Kia models currently in India. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV received a new generation a few months ago with a number of changes inside and out and is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Customers wanting to own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza will have to wait up to 10 months. The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 9 months in India. The Sonet competes in a highly competitive segment against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 and the segment-leading Tata Nexon.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 15 Months Kia Carens Up to 11 Months Maruti Brezza Up to 10 Months Kia Sonet Up to 9 Months Maruti Ertiga Up to 7 Months Kia Seltos Up to 6 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 6 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 6 Months Tata Nexon Up to 5 Months Mahindra Thar Up To 5 Months Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder Up to 5 Months

Some of its competitors feature in the top ten cars with the highest waiting period for the month of December 2022 list due to their popularity and production constraints. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has it at up to 7 months while the second best-selling midsize SUV in the country, Kia Seltos, has a waiting period of up to 6 months in the domestic scene.

Its sibling, and midsize SUV segment leader, Hyundai Creta, has a waiting period of up to 6 months. It is expected to receive a facelift sometime next year and it could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and a host of other revisions. The Hyundai Venue gained a big update a few months ago.

The five-seater sub-four-metre SUV has a waiting period of up to 6 months while the Tata Nexon, which is offered in an expansive range, has a waiting of up to 5 months. The Mahindra Thar lifestyle off-road SUV, recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have up to 5 months waiting apiece.