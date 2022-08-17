Top 10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In August 2022

Mahindra XUV700 commands the highest waiting period out of all the passenger cars in India

Mahindra has been enduring tremendous success with the XUV700 in the Indian market. It is offered in an expansive range in five- and seven-seater configurations and with two powerful engines: a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol. The Mahindra XUV700 has been well received by customers due to its enticing package but it does command the highest waiting period in the month of August 2022.

Select variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have a waiting period of up to 21 months while the customers wanting to own a Kia Carens has to wait for up to 20 months for some variants. The Carens is currently priced between Rs. 9.59 lakh and Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and it was introduced earlier this year.

It has brought plenty of attention to the MPV space that has been lacking for a long period of time. The Kia Sonet commands a waiting period of up to 11 months in India and most of these achingly high waiting periods are down to the semiconductor shortage and supply chain constraints that the auto industry has been dealing with for quite a while now.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up To 21 Months Kia Carens Up To 20 Months Kia Sonet Up to 11 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 9 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 7 Months Maruti Ertiga Up to 6 Months (10 Months for the CNG variant) Mahindra Thar Up To 6 Months Maruti Baleno Up To 4 Months Tata Nexon Up to 3 Months (8 months for EV) Toyota Fortuner Up to 2 Months

The Hyundai Creta has a waiting period of up to 9 months and is expected to gain a facelift in early 2023 with a host of changes inside and out. Its smaller sibling, the Venue, received a substantial update a few weeks ago and it commands a waiting period of up to 7 months for select variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga endures a waiting period of up to 6 months and for the CNG variant, it stands at 10 months. The Mahindra Thar lifestyle off-roading SUV has a waiting period of up to 6 months while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has it at 4 months and it also gained a big update earlier this year.

The Tata Nexon, the country’s best-selling SUV, has a waiting period of 3 months and the Nexon EV, the highest-selling passenger e-SUV, has it at 8 months. The Toyota Fortuner full-size SUV has a waiting period of up to 2 months in India.