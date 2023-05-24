Top 10 Cars Waiting Period Upto 96 Weeks In May 2023

The waiting period for Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Z4 & Z6 variants stands at up to 96 weeks, while for the top-spec trim of Innova Hycross is over 64 weeks

In the month of May 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Hycross has a waiting period of up to one and a half year. The Innova Hycross has been well received by customers and the high demand led to Toyota announcing the temporary halt of bookings for the top-spec trims.

Other variants have a waiting period of up to twelve months. Customers wanting to own a Mahindra Thar will have to wait up to 17 months for some variants (4×2 MT), just as the last month. The five-door version of the Thar is expected to make its debut later this year before going on sale in early 2024.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder commands a waiting period of twelve to fifteen months for the entry-level E mild hybrid MT trim. The S and G mild hybrid MT variants have it between eight and ten months.

Models Waiting Period In May 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio Up to 24 months 2. Toyota Hycross Up to 18 Months 3. Mahindra Thar Up to 17 Months 4. Toyota Hyryder Up to 15 Months 5. Mahindra XUV700 Up to 11 Months 6. Kia Carens Up to 11 Months 7. Maruti Brezza Up to 10 Months 8. Kia Sonet Up to 9 Months 9. Hyundai Creta Up to 8 Months 10. Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 6 Months

The CNG variants have a waiting period of three to fourth months while the AT mild hybrid versions command a waiting of up to twelve months. The base S hybrid has a waiting period of ten to twelve months. Moving up the order, the G variant has it between eight and ten months and the V at up to eight months.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 24 months depending on the variants chosen while the Kia Carens and Mahindra XUV700 have it at up to 15 months each. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to 10 months while the Kia Sonet has it up to 9 months for select variants.

The Hyundai Creta commands a waiting of up to 8 months for select variants while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a waiting period of up to 6 months in May 2023.