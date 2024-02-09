Top 10 Cars Sold In January 2024 – Baleno, Punch, Dzire, Scorpio

In the list of top 10 cars sold in January 2024, Maruti Suzuki Baleno headed the table ahead of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Tata Nexon

In the first month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno finished on top of the sales charts with a total domestic sale of 19,630 units as against 16,357 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The Tata Punch moved up the rankings to second with an impressive growth of 50 per cent.

Last month, the micro SUV garnered a total of 17,978 units as against 12,006 units in January 2023. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR finished in the third position with 17,756 unit sales as against 20,466 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative volume growth of 13 per cent in India.

The Tata Nexon recorded a total of 17,182 units in January 2024 as against 15,567 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 10 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to be the best-selling sedan in the country with a total of 16,773 units as against 11,317 units with a YoY sales increase of 48 per cent.

Top 10 Cars Sold (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (20%) 19,630 16,357 2. Tata Punch (50%) 17,978 12,006 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-13%) 17,756 20,466 4. Tata Nexon (10%) 17,182 15,567 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (48%) 16,773 11,317 6. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-7%) 15,370 16,440 7. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (7%) 15,303 14,359 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (50%) 14,632 9,750 9. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 14,293 8,715 10. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,643 –

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Swift registered a total of 15,370 units as against 16,440 units with a YoY de-growth of 7 per cent while the Brezza compact SUV finished in the seventh position with 15,303 unit sales. Compared to the same period in 2023 with 14,359 units, a YoY growth of 7 per cent was noted.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga posted 14,632 units as against 9,750 units to finish eighth with 50 per cent YoY growth. The Mahindra Scorpio came in at ninth with 14,293 units as against 8,715 units in Jan 2023 with a YoY growth of 64 per cent. The Fronx rounded out the top ten with 13,643 units and it crossed the one lakh unit sales milestone a while ago.

Amongst the top ten finishers, two models are getting big updates in the coming months as the next generation Swift and Dzire will receive a redesigned exterior and interior.