Top 10 Cars Sold In H1 2024 – Punch, Baleno, Dzire, Scorpio, Creta

The top 10 cars sold in India H1 (January-June) 2024 include the top manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata

The Indian automotive industry witnessed good growth in the first half of the year 2024 with top manufacturers offering discount schemes across the range. The Tata Punch acquired the top spot in the domestic sales tally. The top 10 positions in sales in H1 2024 are dominated by SUVs, followed by hatchbacks and MPVs.

With the Tata Punch topping the sales chart every month, the micro-SUV stands on the top of H1 2024 sales with 1.10 lakh units in the bag, registering a growth of 64% over the previous year. Interestingly, 53% of these numbers come from petrol powertrains while the CNG variants account for 33% and the EV version gets 14% share.

It is closely followed by the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R posting sales of 99,668 units, observing a downward trend in the graph compared to the H1 2023. Taking the third spot is the premium hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with the sales bar standing at 94,521 units in H1 2024. These numbers reflect a 6% decline as compared to H1 2023 and can be attributed to Fronx eating into its sales. Despite being quite a dated model, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues with outstanding numbers in H1 2024, occupying the 4th position.

Also Read: Upcoming Micro SUVs From India’s Top 3 Brands – Maruti, Hyundai & Tata

Top 10 Cars Sales in H1 2024 Sales in H1 2023 Tata Punch (64%) 1,10,308 67,117 2. Maruti Wagon R (-9%) 99,668 1,09,278 3. Maruti Baleno (-6%) 94,521 1,00,107 4. Maruti Dzire (30%) 93,811 72,278 5. Hyundai Creta (11%) 91,348 82,566 6. Maruti Brezza (10%) 90,153 82,185 7. Maruti Ertiga (78%) 88,378 49,732 8. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 85,326 52,036 9. Maruti Swift (-19%) 84,172 1,04,465 10. Tata Nexon (-8%) 80,326 87,501

The best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta is doing impressive numbers every month and it managed to sell 91,348 units in H1 2024. These numbers account for an 11% growth and 38% of the sales come from the diesel powertrain. Maruti Suzuki Brezza is not too far behind with 90,153 units in the bag, registering a 10% growth as compared to the previous year.

The only MPV making it to the top 10 list is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which recorded the highest 78% growth in H1 2024 by selling 88,378 units, also making it the best-selling MPV in the domestic market. Mahindra & Mahindra also makes it to the top 10 highest-selling cars list with the Scorpio, posting sales of 85,326 units in H1 2024. These numbers are the combined figures for the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. 92% of the overall Scorpio sales come from the diesel fuel option.

Also Read: 10 Upcoming Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh (Including 8 New SUVs)

The Maruti Suzuki Swift takes a hit in H1 2024 as the hatchback slides to 9th position by selling 84,172 units. While these numbers are not encouraging, we can expect better results in the second half of 2024, thanks to the launch of the new generation model. Last but not least, the Tata Nexon stands at the 10th spot with 80,326 units in the bag in H1 2024.

Overall, it seems that the market is favouring SUVs and crossovers while the hatchbacks the observing a decline in sales. It is good to see new players like Tata Motors and Mahindra in the top 10 highest-selling cars list apart from the top 2 manufacturers i.e. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The Maruti Ertiga, Tata Punch and Mahindra Scorpio are the top gainers in H1 2024 while the Maruti Suzuki Swift’s sales declined the most.

Source